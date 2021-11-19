No update on UVA QB Brennan Armstrong ahead game against Pitt

Published Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, 3:49 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia starting QB Brennan Armstrong was ruled last Saturday to play against Notre Dame, and the team lost 28-3. Questions are starting to be thrown around about the return of the QB, and people are pressing for an update from the coaches and coaching staff.

After the game, Bronco Mendenhall, the head coach at Virginia, told the media that Armstrong injury recovery is a day to day process. Mendenhall has yet to give any recent report on his signal-caller as of today.

The last time we saw Armstrong on the field was in the loss to BYU, in which he had to leave with an undisclosed injury. We saw him throwing balls at pregame this Saturday, but he didn’t participate in pregame warm-ups.

The UVA QB was setting records before his injury; he had thrown for 3.557 yards, a program record for passing yards, and 27 touchdowns, surpassing every Virginia quarterback in history.

The Virginia Cavaliers game against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday will begin at 3:30 p.m. If you are looking for the best betting odds on this game, then you must read this Bet365 review to get all the details.

Armstrong didn’t suit up to play on Saturday, but his teammates said they wanted to play harder as Armstrong stood on the sideline and motivated the team.

True freshman Jay Woolfolk took charge of Virginia’s offense in the absence of Armstrong. Keep in mind that he is a true freshman and had only completed two passes for 35 yards before the game on Saturday. On Saturday, the freshman QB threw for 196 went 18 for 33 with two interceptions.

Being a true freshman, we can only imagine the amount of stress and responsibility that rests on his shoulders until Armstrong gets back. The QB tweeted after the game, “I just have to do better. Simple.

Virginia’s head coach Mendenhall has praised the performance of the young signal-caller, saying he did well against the No 7 team in the country and one of the best defenses UVA has faced.

If Armstrong is unable to play in the Cavaliers’ huge ACC Coastal game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, UVA will continue to support Woolfolk. Armstrong, though, is more than simply statistics on a spreadsheet.

Mendenhall also did not have injury updates on WR Billy Kemp IV (lower leg) or RB Wayne Taulapapa, in addition to Armstrong (concussion). He is also hoping that CB Fentrell Cypress would return this season, although no timetable was provided.

Story by Steven Owens

Related



