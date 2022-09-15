NFL Promo Code INSIDERS Gets $750 LA Chargers Free Bet For Californians
Week 2 in the new NFL season gets going tonight as the LA Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs and if you’re in California and fancy a totally free $1,000 for the game, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ll show you how to get a simple $1,000 bonus with BetOnline using our unique promo code.
See How To Use BetOnline NFL Promo Code For LA Chargers Free Bet In California
Calling all Californians – actually that’s a lie as it doesn’t matter where you’re based in the US, as you can still bet on tonight’s LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL match, and, as mentioned, the great news is here at Augusta Free Press we can show you how to grab a totally free $1,000 bet to use on this evening’s fixture.
So, whether you’re in California and fancy a bet on one of your sides the LA Chargers tonight or not, we’ve linked-up with BetOnline to supply our readers a dedicated PROMO CODE that will catapult a fabulous 50% matched deposit bonus to your account.
Meaning if you join and then deposit the maximum amount of $2,000, you’ll have a staggering $1,000 bonus waiting for you to use on tonight’s monster NFL game between the Chargers and the Chiefs.
Let us help you and so you just how easy this is to do
- Sign-up with BetOnline by Clicking HERE
- Open your new account and deposit with our dedicated promo code – INSIDERS
- Deposit up to $2,000 and 50% of your deposit will be matched (no staking required)
- Start betting on NFL Week 2, including on tonight’s Chargers v Chiefs game
Explainer: How To Place Your NFL Bet With The BetOnline Bonus
Just follow our simple steps below to start betting with your BetOnline bonus on this evening’s LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs clash, the opening match on the NFL week 2 fixture list.
- Go to the ‘Sportsbook’ area on the BetOnline site
- Click on ‘American Football’ in the left navigation menu
- See a list of the upcoming NFL games, with the latest odds
- Find the market you want to bet on, then click on the odds to place a bet with your BONUS (this will bring up a bet slip to the right)
- Just add your desired stake to the bet slip, then click ‘place bet’
BetOnline NFL Promo Code: Get $1000 In Free Bets
What’s great about the BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer is that you don’t need to do any staking for your $1,000 bonus to drop into your account. As mentioned, simply deposit up to $2,000 to get the max $1,000 bonus (50% matched), or if you want to start with a lower amount, then maybe deposit $1,000 to get a $500 free bet – the choice really is yours, but this exclusive BetOnline offer is only available for your FIRST DEPOSIT, so why not take FULL advantage and get the best return you can!
Don’t forget, the PROMO CODE to use when making your first deposit is INSIDERS
BetOnline NFL Promo Code Key Terms
- 50% up to $1000 Bonus
- This offer is available for North America new customers only.
- The bonus code must be claimed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
- Minimum of $55 to get your bankroll rolling
LA Chargers Betting With BetOnline
BetOnline have a main aim and that’s to provide choice (and plenty of it) for their players.
Therefore, in addition to the traditional match betting money line (betting on which side will win the game) odds that we’ve shown below, there are also a bundle of other markets on the BetOnline NFL menu.
For example, Game props markets – these include total Chiefs and Chargers field goals and touchdowns, plus the team to score first (or last), or the first side to get 10, 15 or 20 points.
Basically, there are so many betting avenues to choose from on tonight’s LA Chargers v Chiefs encounter that it doesn’t really matter if you’re not sure on who will win. If you want, you can forget about that and delve into one of the other match markets like backing the total points scored in the game or a player to bag a touchdown – take a look and you’ll be amazed at just what you can bet on these days!
Chiefs and Chargers Come into Tonight’s Game Winning On Week 1
Both the Chiefs and the Chargers won their opening week 1 fixtures too, which sets things up nicely ahead of tonight’s big NFL week 2 opener at the Arrowhead Stadium.
On week 1, the Chiefs had little trouble betting the better of the Arizona Cardinals 44-21, while the Chargers beat the Las Vegas Raiders 24-19.
The two sides last met on December 16, 2021 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, with Kansas taking that one 34-28 – however, it’s worth noting the Chargers have actually won their last two matches against the Chiefs on their travels.
Chargers v Chiefs Head-to-Head Stats
Played: 124 times
Chargers Wins: 58
Chiefs Wins: 65
Tied: 1
Stat Attack: Chargers have won their last 2 games away at the Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers BetOnline Odds
