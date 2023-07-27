Youngkin, playing politics with your tax dollars, takes part in border photo op

Glenn Youngkin, wannabe Republican presidential candidate, took part in a campaign-like photo op at the southern border of Texas on Thursday.

The governor, you may remember, sent 100 Virginia National Guard troops to the border in May as part of the political stunt organized by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

They’re calling it Operation Lone Star, because of course it has to have a name like that.

Here’s a quote to go along with the cool photo of Youngkin at the border:

“I visited our Virginia National Guard soldiers and airmen to express my gratitude to them for bravely answering the call to serve. As we continue to face this crisis, Virginia along with 12 other states have committed to assisting the State of Texas’ efforts in key aspects of their mission,” Youngkin said. “An open border is enabling the destruction of lives by the blight of illicit drugs and human trafficking. With an average of five Virginians dying a day from fentanyl overdoses, we have to go to work at the source.”