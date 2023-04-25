WVTF/Radio IQ Presents: Full Disclosure Live! with Margaret Brennan on May 18

WVTF/Radio IQ’s next 50th Anniversary special event is Thursday, May 18, at The Paramount in Charlottesville. Full Disclosure host Roben Farzad will interview Margaret Brennan, host of CBS’s Face the Nation, at 7:30 p.m.

Brennan is moderator of Face the Nation on CBS. She is also the network’s chief foreign affairs correspondent based in Washington, D.C. Brennan became moderator of Face the Nation in February 2018 and quickly became known for her tough but fair questioning of world leaders, politicians and policymakers. She brings to her coverage of domestic politics a background in national security and financial news.

Brennan’s interviews with leaders, scientists, and newsmakers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Face the Nation two 2021 Emmy Award nominations. The broadcast also received two Emmy Award nominations in 2022 for its coverage of the collapse of Afghanistan as the Taliban took over and for Brennan’s exclusive interview with Dr. Deborah Birx, White House COVID-19 response task force coordinator under President Trump.

Prior to joining CBS News, Brennan spent a decade covering the global financial markets. She anchored and reported for Bloomberg Television around the globe.

Brennan is a board member of the Council on Foreign Relations and also sits on the advisory board for the University of Virginia School of Politics and the Smurfit School of Business. She graduated with highest distinction from the University of Virginia in 2002, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in foreign affairs and Middle East studies with a minor in Arabic.

Farzad hosts public radio’s Full Disclosure, whose home station is NPR member WVTF/Radio IQ News. He is a regular on NPR, MSNBC and PBS NewsHour.

Full Disclosure explores the culture of business across an array of guests – including investors, lawmakers, rock stars, comedians, chefs and more.

His bylines have appeared in Businessweek, The New York Times, and Boston Globe. Roben graduated from Princeton and Harvard Business School. He now calls Richmond home.

Tickets are $15.

Tickets are on sale now and may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the box office, and one hour before the event. Tickets may also be purchased by phone during box office hours by calling (434) 979-1333.

For more information, visit https://www.theparamount.net