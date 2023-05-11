Countries
U.S./World

World Migratory Bird Day 2023 highlights impact of the growing water crisis on migratory birds 

Crystal Graham
Published date:
birds
(© LUGOSTOCK – stock.adobe.com)

World Migratory Bird Day is recognized on May 13, and the focus this year is on water and its importance to a bird’s life.

Events to mark the occasion will be held globally under the theme “Water” Sustaining Bird Life.”

Migratory birds rely on water and its associated habitats – lakes, rivers, streams, ponds, swamps, marshes, and coastal wetlands – for breeding, resting, refueling during migration and wintering. Increasing human demand for water, along with climate change, pollution and other factors, are threatening these aquatic ecosystems.

Recent reports that reveal that 48 percent of bird species worldwide are undergoing population declines.

World Migratory Bird Day serves as an international call to action for the protection of migratory birds, whose ranges often span multiple countries, and are facing many different threats worldwide.

The annual campaign is organized by the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals, the African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbird Agreement, Environment for the Americas and the East Asian-Australasian Flyway Partnership.

“Water is essential for people as well as for migratory birds and other wild species of animals. Yet around the world, the availability and quality of water is under enormous pressure, with deeply concerning implications,” said Amy Fraenkel, executive secretary of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals, or CMS. “The looming global water crisis requires urgent action by governments, businesses, local communities as well as individuals. Because migratory birds cross national borders and even continents, international cooperation is essential to ensure that actions are taken to conserve and restore important habitat for migratory birds, and to address the drivers of water loss, pollution and climate change.”

Events to raise awareness of migratory birds and the importance of water will take place all over the world including in local parks, nature centers, museums, libraries, schools and other locations throughout the year.

To learn more, visit www.worldmigratorybirdday.org

