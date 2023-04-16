World Ballet Series: Cinderella at the Paramount Theater Oct. 1

World Ballet Series announces an upcoming performance of Cinderella at the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Sunday, Oct. 1 with two shows at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

An enchanting story for all ages with a wonderful dose of humor, majesty of classical ballet and the promise of “happily ever after.”

A part of the World Ballet Series, Cinderella is performed live by a multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers gathered to bring the most celebrated fairy tale to life.

A visually stunning production accompanied by Sergei Prokofiev’s passionate celebrated score, over 150 hand-sewn radiant costumes, richly detailed hand-crafted sets, and sparkling choreography by Marina Kesler.

The Paramount Theater is located at 215 E. Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

Youth tickets range from $29-$70. Adult tickets range from $35-$85.

Tickets are on sale now and may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net, or by calling (434) 979-1333.