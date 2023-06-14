Countries
newsworkshop will provide small woodlot owners with strategies stewardship practices
Local

Workshop will provide small woodlot owners with strategies, stewardship practices

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
child reading book in tree
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

A Woods In Your Backyard Workshop will be held Saturday, June 24, for small woodlot owners.

The workshop is hosted by Headwaters Soil & Water Conservation District in partnership with VA Cooperative Extension, VA Department of Wildlife Resources and the VA Department of Forestry.

A majority of landowners have woodlots of less than 10 acres. The workshop will feature do-it-yourself strategies to improve and enhance small woodlots by implementing simple stewardship practices. Indoor and outdoor sessions will be available.

The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at the Shenandoah Valley Agricultural Research Center (McCormick Farm) near Raphine. The $25 registration fee includes lunch, and all participants will receive two award-winning workbooks and other resources.

Registration online is requested. For more information, contact Rich Wood, Education & Outreach Coordinator at 540-248-0148 ext. 8, or email him [email protected].

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

