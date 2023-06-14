Workshop will provide small woodlot owners with strategies, stewardship practices

A Woods In Your Backyard Workshop will be held Saturday, June 24, for small woodlot owners.

The workshop is hosted by Headwaters Soil & Water Conservation District in partnership with VA Cooperative Extension, VA Department of Wildlife Resources and the VA Department of Forestry.

A majority of landowners have woodlots of less than 10 acres. The workshop will feature do-it-yourself strategies to improve and enhance small woodlots by implementing simple stewardship practices. Indoor and outdoor sessions will be available.

The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at the Shenandoah Valley Agricultural Research Center (McCormick Farm) near Raphine. The $25 registration fee includes lunch, and all participants will receive two award-winning workbooks and other resources.

Registration online is requested. For more information, contact Rich Wood, Education & Outreach Coordinator at 540-248-0148 ext. 8, or email him [email protected].