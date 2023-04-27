Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library to host discussion on civil discourse

The current climate of polarization in the United States has eroded traditions of civility which bolstered policy-making in the past.

Meg Heubeck, Director of Instruction at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, will present “Taking the ‘Dis’ Out of Civil Discourse: Rebuilding Democracy” on Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Research Center on American democracy. Her presentation will discuss how community members can bring the tradition of civility back by looking at the media and its effects on political discourse.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is requested and donations are welcome. The presentation will also be available by Zoom.

Heubeck provides educational materials for the Youth Leadership Initiative (YLI) and the Global Perspectives on Democracy programs. On behalf of the GPD program, she has traveled to Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to deliver a civic engagement curriculum for the U.S. Department of State. She has assisted in planning and implementing leadership programs for Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh, Argentina, Chile, Bolivia and Peru.