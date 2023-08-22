Countries
Women's Basketball: UVA gets game with defending national champ LSU in Caymans
Women’s Basketball: UVA gets game with defending national champ LSU in Caymans

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA will take on Tulane on Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. in the opening game of the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic before challenging reigning national champion LSU on Nov. 25 at 5 p.m.

The schedule was announced on Tuesday by Caymax Sports LTD. announced on Tuesday (Aug. 22).

Tulane posted an 18-14 record this past season, while playing in the WNIT for the third straight year.

The full field for the women’s tournament, which was released on April 11, also includes Kansas, Niagara, Virginia Tech, UCLA and UConn.

All Cayman Islands Classic contests will take place Nov. 24-25 at John Gray Gymnasium, just minutes away from world famous Seven Mile Beach.

For the full tournament schedule, click here.

To watch games on FloHoops, click here.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

