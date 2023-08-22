Women’s Basketball: UVA gets game with defending national champ LSU in Caymans

UVA will take on Tulane on Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. in the opening game of the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic before challenging reigning national champion LSU on Nov. 25 at 5 p.m.

The schedule was announced on Tuesday by Caymax Sports LTD. announced on Tuesday (Aug. 22).

Tulane posted an 18-14 record this past season, while playing in the WNIT for the third straight year.

The full field for the women’s tournament, which was released on April 11, also includes Kansas, Niagara, Virginia Tech, UCLA and UConn.

All Cayman Islands Classic contests will take place Nov. 24-25 at John Gray Gymnasium, just minutes away from world famous Seven Mile Beach.

