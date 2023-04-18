Countries
Culture

W&L hosts 18th annual Tom Wolfe Weekend April 28-29

Crystal Graham
Published date:

washington and lee university logoWashington and Lee University in Lexington will host its 18th annual Tom Wolfe Weekend on April 28-29. The weekend’s seminar will feature Amor Towles, author of “The Lincoln Highway.”

Towles will present the keynote address on April 28 at 4:15 p.m. in the University Chapel. The talk is free and open to the public and will be streamed online at livestream.com/wlu.

Towles will discuss his most recent novel, “The Lincoln Highway,” which debuted at number one on the New York Times bestseller list. A multilayered tale of misadventure and self-discovery, the novel follows four youths as they travel together from Nebraska to New York City, each motivated by their own personal quest and all hoping to make a fresh start for themselves

Towles is also the author of the novels “A Gentleman in Moscow” and “Rules of Civility,” as well as several short stories that have appeared in The Paris Review, Granta and British Vogue.

Lena Hill, university provost and professor of English, and Howard Pickett, director of the Shepherd Program for the Interdisciplinary Study of Poverty and Human Capability and associate professor of ethics and poverty studies, will discuss “The Lincoln Highway” from a variety of perspectives, exploring the novel’s narrative structure and its portrayal of adolescent fellowship and the American Dream.

Hill, Pickett and Towles will gather for a panel discussion about the book on Saturday afternoon, April 29. Registration is required for Saturday’s programming.

The Tom Wolfe Weekend is sponsored by the W&L Class of 1951.

Learn more at wlu.edu.

