Why are Republicans propping up an arms trafficker to get dirt on Joe Biden?

Republicans are so desperate to get dirt on Joe Biden that they’ve been propping up an arms trafficker in league with the Chinese Communist Party as being some kind of whistleblower.

Yes, yes, this supposed whistleblower fellow, a guy named Gal Luft, is casting himself as a would-be political prisoner, as you’d expect from a guy facing decades in prison for trying to earn commissions from Communist China and the Republic of Iran to facilitate the movement of arms and oil.

Could it actually be, I dunno, that the guy, with his hands caught in the cookie jar, is trying to claim he has dirt on Joe Biden to try to avoid having to go to prison?

That would seem to be something to consider.

The reason you don’t see Republicans putting things like this to the smell test is, they don’t care.

Same as they didn’t care that Donald Trump, back when he was president, threatened to hold up aid to Ukraine to leverage U.S. taxpayer money to get dirt on Biden, which ended up being the basis for the first Trump impeachment.

Dirt, by definition, is, you know, dirty.

You have to be asking yourself here, what is it about Joe Biden that has Republicans going to these depths to try to kneecap him?

First thing you need to know is, it’s not actually not Biden that they’re scared of.

Well, OK, yes, Biden is the guy who beat Trump in 2020, and he’ll beat him again in 2024, assuming that’s the matchup we end up getting – and for good or bad, it’s the matchup that we’re going to end up getting.

But that said, Republicans aren’t scared of Biden as much as they’re cognizant that they can’t, as they’re currently constituted, win a national election against whoever it would be that Democrats put up.

The reason for that is that the Republican Party today is, well, Tommy Tuberville is on your TV right now doubling and tripling down on the definition of what a white nationalist is.

I will concede here that I don’t think Tommy Tuberville actually knows what a white nationalist is.

It’s hard to figure that guy had the mental acumen to run Power 5 college football programs.

I’m shocked the guy knows which shoe goes on which foot.

That guy is a Republican United States senator.

The Republican Party is that guy, which is the problem.

It’s also Donald Trump and Kari Lake insisting that the 2020 and 2022 elections were stolen, and 147 Republicans in Congress agreeing with them.

The Republican Party is about pushing back against diversity, shouting “groomer” at gays and lesbians, pushing trans kids to suicidal ideation to score political points.

They have no ideas on how to make it so that you don’t have to declare bankruptcy if you get sick and have to spend a night or two in the hospital.

And they actively oppose putting more money into your kids’ schools so that maybe your kids, when they’re ready to hit the workforce, are qualified to do more than flip burgers, fold sweaters or push a mop bucket to make ends meet.

Those clowns can’t even figure out how to fix a damn pothole, is what they are.

The Republican Party of today exists solely for its base.

It’s a cult of personality, beholden to Donald Trump, who knows their anger, knows their dreams, tells them one and one makes three, the rest.

That 74 million people identify with his outright hate of what America has come to stand for says something about the decay of our experiment with representative democracy.

But that way of thinking isn’t a majority, and it won’t ever be.

This is why we see Republicans doing things like making it harder for people to vote, which is basically them knowing how many points they can score, that the other team can score a lot more, so they’re making it illegal for the other team to score some of their points.

This is in line with their ongoing efforts to redraw political boundaries to steal extra seats in Congress, prevent Democrats from being able to appoint federal judges, use arcane procedural rules to block legislation.

Climbing in bed with an arms trafficker in league with the Chinese Communist Party to get dirt on the president comes across as unseemly, but it’s just another play in the playbook.