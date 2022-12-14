Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news white christmas in virginia accuweather meteorologist says there is potential
News & Views

White Christmas in Virginia? AccuWeather meteorologist says ‘there is potential’

Crystal Graham
Published:
winter weather
(© Jo Ann Snover – stock.adobe.com)

With temperatures dipping as low as 14 degrees, residents of the Shenandoah Valley are talking about the potential for a white Christmas.

Some people dream of snow falling or on the ground on Christmas Day, as portrayed in the Christmas movie “A Christmas Story.”

Other people worry snow and ice will wreak havoc on their travel over the holidays and keep them away from family and friends.

In Virginia, we typically see a white Christmas only one to three times per decade.

AccuWeather meteorologists released their predictions earlier this month – and they predicted that chances remain relatively lower than average for the powdery stuff on the ground in Virginia on Dec. 25.

However, Senior Meteorologist and Director of Forecaster Scheduling Thomas Kines said today “there is potential” for a white Christmas in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia.

However, he said, because Christmas is still more than 10 days away, confidence in that forecast remains low.

He said there will be a very cold air mass moving into the Rockies and Northern Plains in the middle of next week. Sometimes, Kines said, “those artic blasts can trigger a storm in the eastern part of the country.”

If you are one of the families hoping for snow next week, put those pajamas on inside out, flush ice cubes down the toilet, or do your snow dance.

After all, it is possible.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

tv news

‘The Rockford Files,’ ‘Gunsmoke’ actor Stuart Margolin dies in Staunton
Rebecca Barnabi
tony bennett

Virginia coach Tony Bennett nears school’s all-time wins mark
Scott Ratcliffe

With already 324 wins during his time at Virginia, Tony Bennett is just three victories away from becoming the school’s all-time winningest coach.

Waynesboro School Board faces budget shortfall with renovations on the table
Rebecca Barnabi

Waynesboro School Board approved Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell submitting a letter of intent for $7.4 million to Nielsen Builders Inc. to renovate Wenonah Elementary School and Wayne Hills Center.

right help right now logo
,

Governor’s plan: $230 million for behavioral health, funding for 30 mobile crisis teams
Crystal Graham

Students represent Augusta County at second annual solar program
Rebecca Barnabi
uva basketball

What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about fifth-ranked Houston
Chris Graham
icy power lines

Icy conditions possible tonight; commute Thursday morning will be a ‘slow go’
Crystal Graham