White Christmas in Virginia? AccuWeather meteorologist says ‘there is potential’

With temperatures dipping as low as 14 degrees, residents of the Shenandoah Valley are talking about the potential for a white Christmas.

Some people dream of snow falling or on the ground on Christmas Day, as portrayed in the Christmas movie “A Christmas Story.”

Other people worry snow and ice will wreak havoc on their travel over the holidays and keep them away from family and friends.

In Virginia, we typically see a white Christmas only one to three times per decade.

AccuWeather meteorologists released their predictions earlier this month – and they predicted that chances remain relatively lower than average for the powdery stuff on the ground in Virginia on Dec. 25.

However, Senior Meteorologist and Director of Forecaster Scheduling Thomas Kines said today “there is potential” for a white Christmas in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia.

However, he said, because Christmas is still more than 10 days away, confidence in that forecast remains low.

He said there will be a very cold air mass moving into the Rockies and Northern Plains in the middle of next week. Sometimes, Kines said, “those artic blasts can trigger a storm in the eastern part of the country.”

If you are one of the families hoping for snow next week, put those pajamas on inside out, flush ice cubes down the toilet, or do your snow dance.

After all, it is possible.