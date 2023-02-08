What is the most expensive commercial in Super Bowl history? Ask Alexa

There are many draws to Super Bowl Sunday. From the food, halftime show and the commercials, for many, it’s the social event of the year.

Oh, and then there’s the actual game, if anyone is actually watching that.

In 2022, 99.18 million viewers tuned in to the big game, and many of the ads went viral, being shared on social media and talked about at the office water cooler the following day.

Can you imagine paying $200,000 per second of TV time to promote your business or product?

Calculating the amounts paid through 2022, Amazon is the clear winner – paying $26 million for a 130-second ad spot, making it the most expensive commercial in NFL history, according to TradingPedia.

The average cost was $6.5 million for a 30-second spot during the 2022 Super Bowl. The rankings are based on the reported cost of the 30-second advertising slots companies need to buy to have their commercials broadcast before or during the Super Bowl.

What ad will break the spending record or go viral this year?

Doritos, General Motors, Rakuten, or maybe Hellmann’s – all reported to have ads scheduled for the live event this Sunday.

Amazon: ‘Mind Reader’

The Amazon “Mind Reader” ad starred real-life celebrity couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost and showed how Alexa can make your home a little too smart.

What other companies have spent big money to promote their product? Here’s a hint: both videos advertise electric vehicles.

General Motors: ‘No Way Norway’

General Motors’ “No Way Norway” ranks as the second-costliest ad, taking $22 million to air.

Cadillac: ‘ScissorHandsFree’

It ties in with Cadillac and their “ScissorHandsFree”, which starred Winona Ryder and Timothée Chalamet.