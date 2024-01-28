Western Carolina gets out to big early lead, blows past VMI, 102-77

VMI scored the first bucket of the game, but host Western Carolina took the reins shortly after, as the Catamounts pulled away for a 102-77 win at Ramsey Regional Activity Center Saturday.

VMI (4-17, 1-7 SoCon) freshman guard Tyran Cook scored the first basket before Western Carolina (16-5, 5-3 SoCon) tied it up, and quickly built an 18-4 lead by the first media timeout.

The Catamounts gradually added to the lead and went in halftime leading by a 63-33 tally.

The Catamounts kept a hot hand through the entirety of the contest, finishing 52 percent from the field and 51 percent from three-point range (14-for-27).

VMI junior guard Brennan Watkins kept the fight going for VMI by registering 22 points to tie for the game high. The tally marked the eighth time this season he has totaled at least 20 points in a game and second consecutive outing hitting the benchmark. He went 7-12 from the field and converted 7-of-7 free throws.

Freshman guard Tyran Cook tied his season high by scoring 20 points on the night, marking three times as a rookie he has reached the total.