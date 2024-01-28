Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Western Carolina gets out to big early lead, blows past VMI, 102-77
Basketball, Sports

Western Carolina gets out to big early lead, blows past VMI, 102-77

Chris Graham
Published date:
vmi
(© Travel_Bug – stock.adobe.com)

VMI scored the first bucket of the game, but host Western Carolina took the reins shortly after, as the Catamounts pulled away for a 102-77 win at Ramsey Regional Activity Center Saturday.

VMI (4-17, 1-7 SoCon) freshman guard Tyran Cook scored the first basket before Western Carolina (16-5, 5-3 SoCon) tied it up, and quickly built an 18-4 lead by the first media timeout.

The Catamounts gradually added to the lead and went in halftime leading by a 63-33 tally.

The Catamounts kept a hot hand through the entirety of the contest, finishing 52 percent from the field and 51 percent from three-point range (14-for-27).

VMI junior guard Brennan Watkins kept the fight going for VMI by registering 22 points to tie for the game high. The tally marked the eighth time this season he has totaled at least 20 points in a game and second consecutive outing hitting the benchmark. He went 7-12 from the field and converted 7-of-7 free throws.

Freshman guard Tyran Cook tied his season high by scoring 20 points on the night, marking three times as a rookie he has reached the total.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia gets out to big early lead, coasts from there to 69-52 win at Louisville
2 The Augusta County 6 is using <em>your</em> tax money to pay <em>their</em> legal bills
3 Augusta County leaders fail to address animal control law issues, declare victory, move on
4 Top chef: Restaurant professionals mentor children in 4-H cooking competition
5 Sexist, racist messages on employee Facebook page part of hostile work environment at SHD

Latest News

george mason
Basketball, Sports

George Mason rides Homecoming Saturday energy to win over Rhode Island

Chris Graham
liberty university
Basketball, Sports

Liberty falls at Jacksonville State, 73-62, for fifth loss in last eight games

Chris Graham

What looked for a while to be a promising season for Liberty Basketball is right now anything but.

ryan dunn
Basketball, Sports

Five Observations: Ryan Dunn damn well better be the ACC Player of the Week

Chris Graham

The CW announcers were ga-ga over Ryan Dunn, because, who wouldn’t be, but Dunn was more than his thirst trap six dunks in Virginia’s 69-52 win at Louisville on Saturday.

uva ryan dunn ncst
Basketball, Sports

Scott German: Easy win for Virginia, so we’ll just fret over what happens to Ryan Dunn

Scott German
trucking
Local

VDOT seeks public comment on proposed Albemarle County truck restriction

Chris Graham
environment
Climate, Politics, U.S. & World

McClellan joins climate activists praising Biden move to pause new LNG export projects

Chris Graham
road
Virginia

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT road work schedule for week of Jan. 29-Feb. 2

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status