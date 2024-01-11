Countries
Local

Waynesboro registrar addresses upcoming dual presidential primary election in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
vote
(© 3desc – stock.adobe.com)

A dual presidential primary election will be held on March 5 in Virginia. In Waynesboro, the registrar is reminding potential voters that you must be registered in the ward where you live to vote.

To be eligible to vote in the presidential primary, you should register to vote no later than Feb. 12 at 5 p.m., according to an alert sent out to residents earlier this week.

In Waynesboro, the Voter Registration office, now located at 501 W. Broad St., is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The office will also be open for absentee voting on Saturday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, March 2. March 2 if the final day a voter may cast an absentee ballot in person.

Absentee ballots are also accepted by mail. The last day a ballot may be mailed is Friday, Feb. 23.

The official drop box location for absentee ballots is located at 501 W. Broad St. in Waynesboro. A drop box will also be located in all wards on Election Day.

While voters do not register by party in Virginia, in this dual primary election, voters must choose in which party’s election they wish to vote. Voters may not vote in both primaries.

Voters in the Democratic Party Presidential Primary may choose between Marianne Williamson, Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Dean Benson Phillips.

Voters in the Republican Party Presidential Primary may choose between Chris Christie, Ryan L. Binkley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Donald J. Trump, Ron D. DeSantis and Nikki R. Haley. While Christie’s name will appear on ballots in Virginia, he dropped out of the race on Wednesday.

To apply online to vote or to visit an absentee ballot, visit https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

