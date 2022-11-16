Menu
news waynesboro literacy program provides career exploration for el students
Local/Virginia

Waynesboro literacy program provides career exploration for EL students

Published:

The Family Literacy Program is a 10-week program designed for English Learner students in grades 6 to 9 and their caregivers.

Launched by Waynesboro Public Schools and the Shenandoah Initiative for Adult Education in September, the program focuses on career exploration and training opportunities for local careers in the Shenandoah Valley.

According to a press release, careers include healthcare, building trades, manufacturing and transportation. Families are given opportunities to hear guest speakers and visit various work sites within different career paths.

“The participating families have been highly engaged and fully committed throughout the program. The two teachers are amazing and their enthusiasm and dedication have made the program an enormous success. This program would also not be possible without the time and support of our community partners, who have gone above and beyond to ensure meaningful experiences for the participants,” Dr. India Harris, Director of Secondary Instruction, said in the press release.

The program is successful thanks to community partnerships with Waynesboro Public School Health Science Department, Valley Career Technical Center, Blue Ridge Community College, Waynesboro Rescue Squad, Waynesboro Home Depot, Neuman Aluminum, FR Drake, Sin Barreras, Virginia Career Works and Telamon.

Funded by the Adult Education and Family Literacy Federal Grant and Waynesboro High School Extended Year Grant, the program also provides dinner and child care for participants.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

