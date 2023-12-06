Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia elementary students decorate Sen. Warner’s office Christmas tree
Politics, U.S. & World

Virginia elementary students decorate Sen. Warner’s office Christmas tree

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner and kindergarten students from Bel Air Elementary School in Woodbridge decorated the Christmas tree in his D.C. office today. Courtesy of Office of Sen. Mark R. Warner.

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner began hosting students from across the Commonwealth in 2009 at the holidays to help him get in the spirit of the season.

Today he welcomed kindergarteners from Bel Air Elementary School in Woodbridge to his Capitol Hill office to kick off the holiday season with carols, milk and cookies, and decoration of the office Christmas tree.

This year’s office tree is a 12-foot Fraser fir from Mt. Rogers Tree Farm in Grayson County.

Warner and students decorated the office tree with handmade ornaments while serenading members of staff with classic carols such as “Jingle Bells” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Charges against Virginia man who killed vet’s service dog go to the grand jury
2 Waynesboro, Staunton lift outdoor burn bans, still advise caution
3 Richmond internet personality faces court hearing over political satire tweet
4 Virginia State Police wants to make contact with witness in May 24 Augusta County hit-and-run
5 Staunton: Celebration of Holiday Lights on display at Gypsy Hill Park through December

Latest News

executive mansion Christmas gift tree growers association
Virginia

Executive Mansion receives gift of wreaths, Christmas tree from two Virginia tree farms

Crystal Graham
Fentanyl
Health, U.S. & World

TRANQ Research Act will ‘develop our understanding of synthetic opioids’

Rebecca Barnabi

The Testing, Rapid Analysis, and Narcotic Quality Research Act of 2023 (TRANQ Research Act) passed the U.S. House on Monday. 

elon musk
U.S. & World

Elon Musk thinks everybody should have a lot of kids: As if that’s anybody’s business

Chris Graham

Elon Musk, who has 10 kids with an assembly line of mothers, thinks I’m the “awful” one because my wife and I decided long ago not to have kids.

police investigation
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police ask for public’s help locating suspect sought in August homicide

Crystal Graham
image of lit bomb
Health, U.S. & World

UVA, Navy research finds brain inflammation in soldiers with repeated blast exposure

Rebecca Barnabi
Fentanyl
Police, Virginia

Southwest Virginia: Man who supplied fentanyl in two teen overdoses to serve 17 years

Crystal Graham
meth ring
Police, Virginia

Virginia man sentenced to 25 years for role in large-scale meth conspiracy

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy