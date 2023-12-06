Virginia elementary students decorate Sen. Warner’s office Christmas tree

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner began hosting students from across the Commonwealth in 2009 at the holidays to help him get in the spirit of the season.

Today he welcomed kindergarteners from Bel Air Elementary School in Woodbridge to his Capitol Hill office to kick off the holiday season with carols, milk and cookies, and decoration of the office Christmas tree.

This year’s office tree is a 12-foot Fraser fir from Mt. Rogers Tree Farm in Grayson County.

Warner and students decorated the office tree with handmade ornaments while serenading members of staff with classic carols such as “Jingle Bells” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”