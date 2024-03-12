Countries
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Warner to speak on Western District Judge nominee, UVA alum Jasmine Yoon

At approximately 11:25 a.m. this morning, Sen. Mark R. Warner of Virginia will speak on the Senate floor ahead of the confirmation of Jasmine Yoon to become a U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Virginia (WDVA).

Last night, the Senate passed a procedural vote on her nomination, paving the way for a confirmation vote later today. If confirmed, Yoon will be the first Asian-American federal judge to ever serve in Virginia.

Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia recommended Yoon for the seat in November 2023, and she would become the seventh federal judge recommended by the senators to be confirmed under the Biden administration.

Yoon is the Vice President for Corporate Integrity, Ethics, and Investigations at Capital One Financial Corporation. She previously served as Interim University Counsel and Associate University Counsel at UVA, her alma mater. She also worked as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, where she investigated and prosecuted more than 80 financial crimes and public corruption cases.

Yoon immigrated to the U.S. from South Korea when she was 14 years old. Knowing no English, she learned to speak the language by reading the dictionary and watching American television.

