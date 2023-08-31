Countries
VSP investigating fire that destroyed machinery being used at Mountain Valley Pipeline site
Environment, Police, Virginia

Chris Graham
Published date:
pipeline damage2
Photo: Virginia State Police

Somebody, or somebodies, set fire to construction equipment being used on the Mountain Valley Pipeline project in Franklin County on Thursday.

Virginia State Police is leading the investigation into the incident, which reportedly happened around 5 a.m. on private property in the 800 block of Leaning Oak Road.

pipeline damage
Photo: Virginia State Police

The fires destroyed two pieces of heavy machinery being used to excavate the site, as you can see in the photos.

According to VSP, investigators recovered evidence consistent with homemade incendiary devices.

A HAZMAT cleanup team responded to the scene to mitigate environmental damage caused by the burnt vehicles and the proximity of a nearby stream.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 540-375-9500 or by email at [email protected]. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

