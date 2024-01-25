Countries
Home VMI rallies back from big deficits, but comes up short, in 74-73 loss to ETSU
Basketball, Sports

VMI rallies back from big deficits, but comes up short, in 74-73 loss to ETSU

Chris Graham
Published date:

vmiVMI twice fought back from 11-point deficits, and got within one with a Brennan Watkins three with 37 seconds to go, but it was not enough in a 74-73 loss to ETSU on Wednesday night at Cameron Hall.

The Keydets (4-16, 1-6 SoCon) were by as many as 11 in the opening half but battled back to go into halftime down by just four, 35-31. The Bucs (10-10, 2-5 SoCon) quickly rebuilt the lead back to 11 early in the second half, but VMI again showed resilience by fighting back and ultimately pulling ahead, 66-65, with 6:43 to play after a Taeshaud Jackson II three-pointer.

After the Watkins three pulled the Keydets to within one, 74-73, with 37 seconds on the clock, VMI was unable to tack on another bucket in the final moments as the Bucs escaped Cameron Hall with their second SoCon victory of the season.

Watkins led VMI with 21 points on the night to mark his seventh game of the season with 20+ points.

Jackson earned his sixth double-double of the season and 11th of his career by registering 10 points and 12 rebounds.

ETSU was led by Jaden Seymour’s 22 points on the night.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

