Virginia’s longest and oldest adventure triathlon returns for 24th year

Athletes from across the state will convene at New River Trail State Park in Southwest Virginia on Sept. 16 for the New River Trail Challenge Triathlon, a three-stage, 65.2-mile race.

The challenge, which is a part of the Virginia State Parks Adventure Series, begins with a 40-mile out-and-back bike leg, followed by a 12.1-mile downriver kayak paddle and ends with a half-marathon run along the river.

Registration is limited to 200 participants.

Athletes of all fitness levels and age groups are invited to compete solo or in teams of two or three.

Overall male and female winners will each receive a $250 Virginia State Parks gift certificate.

The fastest team will receive a $300 gift certificate.

“The New River Trail Challenge is a race for everyone. We have competitors of all skill levels, ranging from world-class athletes to bucket listers from the age of 16 to 72,” said Virginia State Parks Promotions Manager Steve Boyd. “The challenge is one of the premiere adventure races in the Mid-Atlantic region, attracting competitors from 12 states and the District of Columbia.”

Registration is open through race day; however, participants can receive a discount if they register by June 30 or August 31.

To learn more about the New River Trail Challenge, go to dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/nrt-challenge.