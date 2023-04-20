Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvirginias longest and oldest adventure triathlon returns for 24th year
Sports

Virginia’s longest and oldest adventure triathlon returns for 24th year

Crystal Graham
Published date:
New River Trail Challenge Triathlon
David Burkwall Kayaking during New River Trail Challenge

Athletes from across the state will convene at New River Trail State Park in Southwest Virginia on Sept. 16 for the New River Trail Challenge Triathlon, a three-stage, 65.2-mile race.

The challenge, which is a part of the Virginia State Parks Adventure Series, begins with a 40-mile out-and-back bike leg, followed by a 12.1-mile downriver kayak paddle and ends with a half-marathon run along the river.

Registration is limited to 200 participants.

Athletes of all fitness levels and age groups are invited to compete solo or in teams of two or three.

Overall male and female winners will each receive a $250 Virginia State Parks gift certificate.

The fastest team will receive a $300 gift certificate.

“The New River Trail Challenge is a race for everyone. We have competitors of all skill levels, ranging from world-class athletes to bucket listers from the age of 16 to 72,” said Virginia State Parks Promotions Manager Steve Boyd. “The challenge is one of the premiere adventure races in the Mid-Atlantic region, attracting competitors from 12 states and the District of Columbia.”

Registration is open through race day; however, participants can receive a discount if they register by June 30 or August 31.

To learn more about the New River Trail Challenge, go to dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/nrt-challenge.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Youngkin going all in on 2023 General Assembly races: What he’s really focused on
2 Native plants, food chain highlight Earth Day Staunton 2023 on April 22
3 Civil War reenactor admits to planting pipe bomb at Virginia battlefield
4 Mailbag: Reader brings up First Amendment concerns with basketball coach tattoo issue
5 Virginia’s longest and oldest adventure triathlon returns for 24th year

Latest News

Luxury resort in Virginia
Virginia

Visiting New York? Look for a Virginia-inspired window at Saks Fifth Avenue

Crystal Graham
court law
Sports

Former WWE wrestler Ted DiBiase Jr. indicted in Mississippi welfare fraud case

Chris Graham

Former WWE superstar Ted DiBiase Jr. has been indicted in Mississippi on charges that he misappropriated millions of dollars in federal safety-net funds intended for needy families and low-income individuals.

albemarle county
Local

Albemarle County awarded $250k; goal to get more households $30 broadband credit

Crystal Graham

Albemarle County has been awarded a $250,000 grant to boost local enrollment in a program designed to help low-income families with broadband costs.

Charles McCauley
Local

Staunton Police arrest teen on extortion, child pornography, solicitation charges

Chris Graham
glenn youngkin
Virginia

Youngkin going all in on 2023 General Assembly races: What he’s really focused on

Chris Graham
sketch track and field complex
Sports

Eastern Mennonite University to launch construction on track and field complex next week

Crystal Graham
Local

Native plants, food chain highlight Earth Day Staunton 2023 on April 22

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy