Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Virginia’s District 10 awarded more than $7 million for airport improvements
Economy, Virginia

Virginia’s District 10 awarded more than $7 million for airport improvements

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
airport
(© peshkova – stock.adobe.com)

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton announced Friday that more than $7 million in new grant funding will improve airports in Virginia’s District 10.

Funding comes from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) in the amount of $4,018,500 for apron rehabilitation at Leesburg Executive Airport and $3,348,877 for taxiway reconstruction at Manassas Regional Airport. AIP grant funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which provided $15 billion for airport-related projects.

“The major boost in funding delivered through our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is making more long-awaited projects like these possible across Virginia and the country. I look forward to continuing to help our communities make the most of this once-in-a-generation federal infrastructure investment,” Wexton said.

The AIP provides grants for the planning and development of public-use airports for planning and capital projects such as runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting and airport markings. Improvements related to enhancing airport include for safety, capacity, security and civil rights compliance.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Rain helps tamper Shenandoah National Park wildfire; 30 percent contained now
2 Digital connection: Eligible Virginians qualify for monthly broadband services discount
3 One way the quarterback controversy at UVA could play out: Call this one the worst-case scenario
4 The Business Side: UVA Football still can’t get the gameday experience right
5 Patina Italian Inspired: High integrity, simple ingredients, contemporary approach

Latest News

powerball lottery tickets
U.S.

Powerball jackpot picks up steam for second time this summer, up to $550M

Crystal Graham
Politics, U.S.

Legislation would require companies disclose more workforce information, including turnover rates

Rebecca Barnabi

The Workforce Investment Disclosure Act would require public companies to disclose basic human capital metrics.

Ann E. Wall headshot
Local, Politics

Albemarle County: Wall returns home for Deputy County Executive job

Crystal Graham

Albemarle County has named its next Deputy County Executive – Ann E. Wall. Wall will succeed Doug Walker, who recently retired after 10 years in the position.

mark milley
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S.

The security dilemma in the nuclear age: Is it possible to be ‘better than our enemy’?

Chris Graham
police lights at night
Police, Virginia

Richmond: 31-year-old victim identified in Hull Street single-vehicle crash

Crystal Graham
ukraine
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S.

Depleted uranium, one of the playthings of war, won’t bring peace to Ukraine

Robert C. Koehler
Health, Virginia

Boulder Crest Foundation retreat facility receives 2023 Spirit of Virginia Award

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy