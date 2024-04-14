Virginia walks off NC State, 3-2, to take weekend series, move into tie for fifth in ACC

Virginia took another weekend series in ACC play with a 3-2 walk-off win over NC State on Sunday at Palmer Park.

The game-winning run came on a sac fly off the bat of senior Abby Weaver in the bottom of the seventh for UVA (28-13, 11-7 ACC).

NC State (23-20, 3-15 ACC) led 2-0 into the fifth, when the ‘Hoos tied the game with a solo homer from Jade Hylton, her ninth homer of the season, and another sac fly from Weaver.

Eden Bingham (12-6, 2.05 ERA) got the win, giving up two runs on four hits in the complete-game effort, striking out seven and walking two.

The win moves Virginia into a tie for fifth in the ACC standings with Georgia Tech.

The Cavaliers will conclude their homestand with a game on Tuesday against Virginia Tech (31-9, 14-4 ACC) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.