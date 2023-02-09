Countries
Virginia Tech’s postseason hopes fading after 82-76 home loss to Boston College

Chris Graham
Published:
Image: Virginia Tech Athletics

Virginia Tech had gotten its postseason fate back in its hands with the win over #8 Virginia on Saturday. That’s all now moot after the Hokies’ inexplicable 82-76 loss to Boston College Wednesday night.

Tech (14-10, 4-9 ACC), a 15-point favorite, per the computers, is now reduced to setting its sights on winning the ACC Tournament to play its way into the NCAA Tournament, and the way things stand now, the ACC Tournament would have to be a five-day run for the Hokies.

The bottom six teams in the league are relegated to opening the tournament on Tuesday, and at the moment, Virginia Tech is firmly planted in 12th place in the ACC, a game and a half behind Boston College (12-13, 6-8 ACC) and Florida State (8-17, 6-8 ACC), who are tied for 10th.

What a difference five days makes.

Back on Saturday, the Hokies led wire-to-wire in their win over Virginia, then ranked fourth in the coaches poll.

On Wednesday, BC took control late in the first half with a 20-4 run over a six-minute span that sent the Eagles into the break up 39-27.

Boston College led by as many as 15, on six different occasions, in the second half, the last of those coming at the 6:34 mark, on a Quentin Post layup that gave BC a 70-55 advantage.

Tech fought back to within single digits in the final minute, and had four chances to get it to a one-possession game inside of 30 seconds to go, but the Hokies came up empty on four shots from three, three of the misses coming from Grant Basile, who had led the second-half comeback with 25 of his game-high 33 points coming in the final 20 minutes.

Justyn Mutts had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Hokies, and Pedulla scored 12 points, but was just 4-of-13 from the floor on the night.

Post had 24 points and 10 rebounds to pace BC, which completed a regular-season sweep of Virginia Tech, which has now lost nine of its last 12 after an 11-1 start that briefly had the Hokies ranked in the Top 25.

Boston College started Tech on its recent skid with a 70-65 OT win in Chestnut Hill on Dec. 21.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

