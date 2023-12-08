Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Tech’s Garry Morgan II ‘Wheel of Fortune’ appearance airs tonight
Arts,Culture,Media, Virginia

Virginia Tech’s Garry Morgan II ‘Wheel of Fortune’ appearance airs tonight

Crystal Graham
Published date:

 

garry morgan vt wheel of fortune
Image submitted, Virginia Tech

Garry Morgan II recently fulfilled a dream by appearing as a contestant on the game show “Wheel of Fortune” in Pat Sajak’s final season.

“The idea of being on the show was something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Morgan, director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Virginia Tech’s veterinary college.

Morgan applied online to be a contestant on the show and then went through an online interview and audition.

“The whole process, from applying to actually being on stage, felt surreal,” Morgan said. “Seeing Pat Sajak and Vanna White in person and recording in front of a live studio audience was an exhilarating experience.”

Morgan was able to interact with the show’s iconic hosts.

“Pat and Vanna were extremely nice and supportive,” he said. “Vanna spoke to us contestants early in the day, and Pat was a quiet, guiding voice throughout the show.”

Morgan engaged in activities to sharpen his skills ahead of his appearance.

“I love Wordle and Sudoku, which I think help keep my mind flexible,” he said.

He also said he prepared by watching videos of “Wheel of Fortune” wins on YouTube.

Morgan’s appearance on “Wheel of Fortune” will air at 7 p.m. tonight.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Charlottesville woman arrested for Nov. 16 altercation at Charlottesville High School
2 Alon Ben-Meir: Israel-Hamas war affirms indispensability of a two-state solution
3 Climate groups urge state board to reject Virginia DEQ construction permit proposal
4 Virginia Football portal, recruiting season updates: Not looking bad for Elliott, staff
5 Swifties, beware: I almost became a victim to a Taylor Swift ticket scam

Latest News

jail handcuffs
Cops,Courts,Public Safety, Local

Charlottesville woman arrested for Nov. 16 altercation at Charlottesville High School

Crystal Graham
israel gaza
Politics, U.S. & World

Alon Ben-Meir: Israel-Hamas war affirms indispensability of a two-state solution

Alon Ben-Meir

Whereas Israel’s stated goal from the onset of its war in Gaza was and still justifiably is the destruction of Hamas, Israel has not offered as yet any clear exit strategy.

virginia politics
Climate, Virginia

Climate groups urge state board to reject Virginia DEQ construction permit proposal

Chris Graham

A coalition of 32 environmental groups is urging the State Water Control Board to reject a Virginia DEQ proposal that would authorize discharges from thousands of sites across the state each year.

tony elliott
Football, Sports

Virginia Football portal, recruiting season updates: Not looking bad for Elliott, staff

Chris Graham
Taylor Swift in concert in New York
Arts,Culture,Media, U.S. & World

Swifties, beware: I almost became a victim to a Taylor Swift ticket scam

Crystal Graham
Politics, U.S. & World

Holiday cheer: Wexton’s office decked out for season with ‘Peanuts’ theme

Rebecca Barnabi
childcare preschool
Politics, Virginia

Virginia initiative will empower parents with childcare options after federal funding expiration

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy