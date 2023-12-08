Virginia Tech’s Garry Morgan II ‘Wheel of Fortune’ appearance airs tonight

Garry Morgan II recently fulfilled a dream by appearing as a contestant on the game show “Wheel of Fortune” in Pat Sajak’s final season.

“The idea of being on the show was something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Morgan, director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Virginia Tech’s veterinary college.

Morgan applied online to be a contestant on the show and then went through an online interview and audition.

“The whole process, from applying to actually being on stage, felt surreal,” Morgan said. “Seeing Pat Sajak and Vanna White in person and recording in front of a live studio audience was an exhilarating experience.”

Morgan was able to interact with the show’s iconic hosts.

“Pat and Vanna were extremely nice and supportive,” he said. “Vanna spoke to us contestants early in the day, and Pat was a quiet, guiding voice throughout the show.”

Morgan engaged in activities to sharpen his skills ahead of his appearance.

“I love Wordle and Sudoku, which I think help keep my mind flexible,” he said.

He also said he prepared by watching videos of “Wheel of Fortune” wins on YouTube.

Morgan’s appearance on “Wheel of Fortune” will air at 7 p.m. tonight.