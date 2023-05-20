Virginia takes down Georgia Tech, 10-6: On the verge of clinching ACC Coastal title

#14 Virginia rallied from an early 3-0 deficit on Friday at Georgia Tech, getting three in the seventh and three in the ninth to complete a 10-6 win.

The W clinches at least a share of the ACC Coastal Division title for Virginia (43-11, 18-11 ACC), and clinches a series win for the ‘Hoos, keeping the program in contention for being a regional host site in the 2023 NCAA Tournament in two weeks.

Kyle Teel was 4-for-5 with a homer, double and two RBIs for UVA on Friday, improving his season batting average to .421.

Angelo Tonas (4-0, 2.33 ERA) picked up the win in relief, pitching a 1-2-3 sixth in relief of starter Connelly Early, who was touched up for five runs on nine hits in five innings of work.

Early did strike out eight Yellow Jackets hitters in his stint.

Jay Woolfolk, the guy competing for the starting QB job on the UVA football team, earned his eighth save of the season with an inning and a third of scoreless relief.

Virginia can clinch the Coastal Division title outright with a win in Saturday’s regular-season finale, which has a noon first pitch.