Virginia state trooper, two others, injured in crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County

A Virginia state trooper and the driver and passenger in a Kia Sorento were transported to Augusta Health Saturday night for treatment of serious injuries after a collision on Interstate 81 in Augusta County.

The accident occurred as a second state trooper was in pursuit of a vehicle that was suspected to have been involved in a shooting incident on I-81 in Shenandoah County at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

The person who reported that incident provided a vehicle description and license plate of the suspect vehicle.

A state trooper located the suspect vehicle traveling south on I-81 in Rockingham County a little later, and initiated a pursuit.

As the suspect vehicle crossed into Augusta County, another trooper attempted to join the pursuit from an emergency crossover.

As that trooper pulled out from the crossover at the 234 mile marker with his emergency lights and siren activated, his patrol car collided with a 2020 Kia Sorento traveling south on I-81.

The trooper was transported to Augusta Health for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. The driver and passenger in the Kia were also transported to Augusta Health for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The first trooper was able to stop the suspect vehicle in Augusta County. A search of the vehicle resulted in no weapon being located, and the driver was released.