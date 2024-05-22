Countries
Virginia run-rules Georgia Tech, 13-0, at ACC Tournament opener in Charlotte
Sports

Virginia run-rules Georgia Tech, 13-0, at ACC Tournament opener in Charlotte

Chris Graham
Published date:

uva logo blue Evan Blanco scattered five hits over six scoreless innings, and Virginia hitters went deep three times off Georgia Tech pitching, in a 13-0 run-rule win at the ACC Tournament in Charlotte on Wednesday.

With the win, UVA (41-14) will face Florida State (40-14) on Friday for a spot in the ACC Tournament semifinals.

Blanco (7-3, 3.50 ERA) has three wins in his last four starts, allowing just one earned run in his last 23 innings, with an ERA of 0.39, a WHIP of 1.17 and a 3:1 strikeout-to-walk rate, in that span.

Harrison Didawick hit his 23rd homer of the season, a two-run shot in the second, to get UVA on the board.

Casey Saucke also homered on a 2-for-5 day at the plate that included four RBIs.

The other homer came off the bat of Henry Godbout, his seventh of the season.

Every Cavalier hitter, including pinch-hitter Anthony Stephan, had at least one hit in the game.

Aeden Finateri (5-4, 6.52 ERA) took the loss for Georgia Tech (31-23), which lost to FSU, 12-9, on Tuesday, and so now has to await its NCAA Tournament fate on Selection Monday.

It’s not looking good for the Yellow Jackets, who despite weekend series wins over NC State, Virginia and Duke sit at 50th in the RPI after their loss on Wednesday.

Virginia, with the win, holds at 11th in the updated RPI, safely in range to host a regional in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and in range to get a Top 8 national seed that would give the ‘Hoos Super Regional hosting privileges.

