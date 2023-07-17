Virginia receives more than $1 million in federal funding to preserve historic state-owned sites

Virginia will receive $1,124,764 of $10 million of federal funding awarded through the Semiquincentennial Grant Program.

The program preserves historic state-owned sites and structures in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. Virginia is one of only 14 states receiving funding.

“The Semiquincentennial is an opportunity for the nation to recognize and reflect on the diverse cultures, events and places that have helped shape our country,” NPS Director Chuck Sams said. “Through the Semiquincentennial Grant Program, the National Park Service is supporting projects that showcase the many places and stories that contributed to the evolution of the American experience.”

Administrated by the National Park Service, more than $2 billion in grants have been awarded to states, Tribes, local governments and nonprofit organizations since 1977.

“Virginia’s rich and diverse history is worth protecting. We are thrilled to see this substantial funding go toward the restoration and preservation of some of the most notable sites that shaped not just Virginia, but the entire country,” Virginia Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine said in a joint statement.

In Virginia, $75,000 will go toward Yorktown for remote sensing survey of selected areas of the submerged siege of Yorktown Battlefield and to the Fort Monroe Authority for Fort George Resource Protection Survey at Fort Monroe.

The Fairfield Foundation of Virginia will receive $180,265 in Hayes for phase II of rehabilitation of the Timberneck House at Machicomoco State Park.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation in Lancaster will receive $794,499 for rehabilitation of Belle Isle Manor House.