Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Virginia receives more than $1 million in federal funding to preserve historic state-owned sites
Virginia

Virginia receives more than $1 million in federal funding to preserve historic state-owned sites

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
virginia map
(© klenger – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia will receive $1,124,764 of $10 million of federal funding awarded through the Semiquincentennial Grant Program.

The program preserves historic state-owned sites and structures in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. Virginia is one of only 14 states receiving funding.

“The Semiquincentennial is an opportunity for the nation to recognize and reflect on the diverse cultures, events and places that have helped shape our country,” NPS Director Chuck Sams said. “Through the Semiquincentennial Grant Program, the National Park Service is supporting projects that showcase the many places and stories that contributed to the evolution of the American experience.”

Administrated by the National Park Service, more than $2 billion in grants have been awarded to states, Tribes, local governments and nonprofit organizations since 1977.

“Virginia’s rich and diverse history is worth protecting. We are thrilled to see this substantial funding go toward the restoration and preservation of some of the most notable sites that shaped not just Virginia, but the entire country,” Virginia Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine said in a joint statement.

In Virginia, $75,000 will go toward Yorktown for remote sensing survey of selected areas of the submerged siege of Yorktown Battlefield and to the Fort Monroe Authority for Fort George Resource Protection Survey at Fort Monroe.

The Fairfield Foundation of Virginia will receive $180,265 in Hayes for phase II of rehabilitation of the Timberneck House at Machicomoco State Park.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation in Lancaster will receive $794,499 for rehabilitation of Belle Isle Manor House.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Update: Two arrested in connection with early-morning shooting in Augusta County
2 Page County homicide suspect ‘extracted’ from vacant house, charged with murder
3 Augusta County leaders censure supervisor, citing recordings: But is something else going on?
4 Bronco Mendenhall and Northwestern: This one seems like a good fit, for both
5 UVA’s QB room is noticeably lacking: How did Tony Elliott let this happen?

Latest News

commonwealth veterans day event
Virginia

Veterans encouraged to apply for PACT Act benefits before August 9 to receive backdated eligibility

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Clerk’s Office shares promotion news and addition of staff for Criminal Division in Augusta County

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court Steven Landes announced a staff promotion and addition of three staff members to the Criminal Division.

jay huff georgia tech
Sports

2019 UVA title alums Jay Huff, Braxton Key sign with NBA champ Denver Nuggets

Chris Graham

Two UVA basketball alums have signed two-way deals with the 2023 NBA champ Denver Nuggets – Jay Huff and Braxton Key.

kymora johnson
Sports

Incoming UVA freshman Kymora Johnson honored by Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

Chris Graham
health care
Local

More national recognition: UVA named to Becker’s ‘Great Hospitals in America’ for 2023

Rebecca Barnabi
syd barrett pink floyd documentary
Culture, Local

Pink Floyd documentary scheduled for Aug. 9 at The Paramount

Crystal Graham
dog with head outside car window
Culture, Local

Blue Ridge Health District offers tips to keep your pets cool this summer

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy