Virginia Museum welcomes stories of Vietnam War for 2024 exhibition

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is March 29, and marks the 50th anniversary of withdrawal of the last American troops from South Vietnam.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VHMC) requests personal stories from Virginians about the Vietnam War for a new exhibition.

“Virginia and the Vietnam War” is a temporary exhibition that will invite guests to immerse themselves in the choices, perspectives and experiences of Virginians during the Vietnam War era. The exhibit will be open to the public from Nov. 23, 2024 through April 27, 2025. The exhibition will explore the long-term impacts of the war on Virginians, politics and culture, and facilitate a greater understanding of a tumultuous time in American history.

The fall of Saigon in 1975 was the end of the Vietnam War, and left many Virginians feeling disconnected for decades. Americans were divided over the nation’s participation in the war, but today no one narrative on the war exists.

The museum seeks to restore Virginians’ connection to this pivotal time in American history while honoring the servicemembers who felt the impact of the war long after it ended. Individuals are welcome to interview for inclusion in the exhibition, especially Virginians who experienced the war, including veterans, pro- and anti-war activists, Vietnamese American refugees and military family members.

Recorded interviews and transcriptions will be added to the VMHC’s oral history collection which is available to students, scholars and the general public. The museum is at 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond.