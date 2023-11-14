Countries
Home Virginia middle school student brings flare gun, BB gun to school; two juveniles face charges
Police, Virginia

Virginia middle school student brings flare gun, BB gun to school; two juveniles face charges

Crystal Graham
Published date:
smarts mill middle leesburg bb gun flare gun
Image courtesy Leesburg Police Department

A Virginia middle school student had an unloaded flare gun and a BB gun in their belongings Tuesday morning.

Smart’s Mill Middle School in Loudoun County conducted an administrative search at 10:15 a.m. after receiving a tip that a student had a weapon.

Administration officials located the guns, and reported the incident to Loudoun County Public School Safety and Security and the Leesburg Police Department’s school resource officer.

After consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, the officer is planning to charge two juveniles for carrying a concealed weapon on school property.

The incident remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department.

Anyone who has additional information about the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Pacilla at (703) 771-4500 or at [email protected].

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

