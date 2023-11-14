Virginia middle school student brings flare gun, BB gun to school; two juveniles face charges

A Virginia middle school student had an unloaded flare gun and a BB gun in their belongings Tuesday morning.

Smart’s Mill Middle School in Loudoun County conducted an administrative search at 10:15 a.m. after receiving a tip that a student had a weapon.

Administration officials located the guns, and reported the incident to Loudoun County Public School Safety and Security and the Leesburg Police Department’s school resource officer.

After consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, the officer is planning to charge two juveniles for carrying a concealed weapon on school property.

The incident remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department.

Anyone who has additional information about the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Pacilla at (703) 771-4500 or at [email protected].