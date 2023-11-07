Virginia man wanted for April incident involving firearm finally in police custody

A Schuyler man wanted related to an April 6 incident involving a firearm and assault is in custody, according to an update from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office posted today.

, 26, was captured through citizen tips and with help from the U.S. Marshals Service task force and the Albemarle County Police Department.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Harris was wanted related to an April 6 complaint of shots fired in the 900 block of Rockfish Crossing. A victim complained that Harris had approached, made demands and committed an assault in which the victim was injured. A firearm was discharged during the incident.

Harris fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Arrest warrants were obtained against Harris for:

18.2-47. Abduction

18.2-51. Shooting, stabbing, etc., with intent to maim, kill, etc.

18.2-53.1. Use or display of firearm in committing a felony.

18.2-56.1. Reckless handling of a firearm

18.2-308.2. Possession or transportation of firearms by a convicted felon

The investigation is ongoing.