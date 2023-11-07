Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia man wanted for April incident involving firearm finally in police custody
Cops/Courts, Local

Virginia man wanted for April incident involving firearm finally in police custody

Crystal Graham
Published date:

A Schuyler man wanted related to an April 6 incident involving a firearm and assault is in custody, according to an update from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office posted today.

James Jeffrey Harris
James “Jeff” Jeffrey Harris

, 26, was captured through citizen tips and with help from the U.S. Marshals Service task force and the Albemarle County Police Department.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Harris was wanted related to an April 6 complaint of shots fired in the 900 block of Rockfish Crossing. A victim complained that Harris had approached, made demands and committed an assault in which the victim was injured. A firearm was discharged during the incident.

Harris fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Arrest warrants were obtained against Harris for:

  • 18.2-47. Abduction
  • 18.2-51. Shooting, stabbing, etc., with intent to maim, kill, etc.
  • 18.2-53.1. Use or display of firearm in committing a felony.
  • 18.2-56.1. Reckless handling of a firearm
  • 18.2-308.2. Possession or transportation of firearms by a convicted felon

The investigation is ongoing.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 State of emergency: Virginia governor to deploy resources to assist with wildfires
2 Election 2023: Staunton residents visit polls to vote for city council, Senate, House seats
3 Shenandoah National Park imposes fire ban; crews dedicated to Quaker Run fire
4 Memo to the dullards at the NCAA: Let JMU play in a damned bowl game, already
5 Tony Bennett confirms redshirts for Bliss, Gertrude, Robinson: ‘That’s the plan right now’

Latest News

adam campbell staunton city council candidate
Local, Politics

Staunton voters choose Adam Campbell for open seat on City Council

Rebecca Barnabi
your vote matters
Local, News, Politics

Staunton voting machines involved in Election Day mix up before ‘smooth sailing’

Rebecca Barnabi

At 6 a.m. this morning, Staunton voters began visiting their polling sites, but polling volunteers soon discovered an unexpected quirk.

joe biden
Op/Eds, Politics

Mel Gurtov: Biden’s choices on Israel, Gaza

Chris Graham

In the Middle East today, Joe Biden’s choice is between wholeheartedly supporting Israel and doing all he can to protect the innocents in Gaza.

richmond virginia
Cops/Courts, Virginia

Former Richmond employee and wife sentenced for defrauding city, estimated $226K loss

Crystal Graham
kadin shedrick
Basketball, Sports

UVA Basketball Notebook: Kadin Shedrick had 12 off the bench in his debut at Texas

Chris Graham
childcare preschool
Economy, Virginia

Virginia agency receives $200K for supportive services for those living in affordable housing

Crystal Graham
vote
Local, Politics

Election 2023: Staunton residents visit polls to vote for city council, Senate, House seats

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy