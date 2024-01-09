Countries
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man receives two life sentences for 2021 shooting of Norton police chief

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
prison jail
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

A Virginia man was sentenced to two life sentences in Wise County Circuit Court today for the 2021 shooting of Norton’s police chief.

The sentence includes no possibility of parole and the payment of $64,000 in restitution and interest.

On May 7, 2021, James Dyer Buckland, 38, of Pound, initiated gunfire against Norton Police Department Chief James Lane as he responded to a fleeing shoplifter call in Norton. The unprovoked attack resulted in Lane sustaining five gunshot wounds. Sgt. Jason McConnell of the Norton Police Department, who now serves as the Sheriff of the City of Norton, arrived on scene shortly after the shooting began and together the law enforcement officers stopped the public safety threat.

Buckland was sentenced for the following felony convictions:

  • One count of attempted aggravated murder of Norton Police Department Chief James Lane, a law enforcement officer, for the purpose of interfering with his official duties;
  • One count of aggravated malicious wounding of Norton Police Department Chief James Lane, a law enforcement officer;
  • One count of the use of a firearm while attempting to commit murder of a law enforcement officer;
  • One count of the use of a firearm while attempting to commit aggravated malicious wounding;
  • One count of assault and battery of Norton Police Department Sergeant Jason McConnell, a law enforcement officer.

“Today’s sentencing delivers a strong message: vile and cowardly acts of violence against law enforcement officers will never be tolerated in our Commonwealth. Chief James Lane and Sheriff Jason McConnell are the definition of true ‘Quiet Heroes’ – individuals who selflessly protect their community, even after looking evil in the eye,” Attorney General Jason Miyares said. “The investigation and prosecution in this case is a testament to our unwavering pursuit of justice, and I am immensely thankful to have partnered with local prosecutors in Wise on this case. Chief Lane’s resilience and dedication, coupled with Sheriff McConnell’s swift and decisive actions, inspire us all.”

Attorney General Miyares’ Chief Deputy Attorney General Chuck Slemp previously served as Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wise County and the City of Norton. Slemp was on the scene to provide legal support to law enforcement officers on the day of the incident.

“May 7, 2021, will be a day I never forget from my tenure as Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wise County and the City of Norton. The acts of that day shook the law enforcement community and beyond. It is my hope that today’s sentence brings closure and peace to this community and that the victims and their families, law enforcement community, and community as a whole can continue healing from the terror of that day. I am grateful that the Office of the Attorney General has been able to assist with the investigation and prosecution of this case. I’m also grateful to my former colleagues who tirelessly worked to secure this conviction and sentence. This sentence stands as a powerful testament to their unwavering dedication to justice,” Slemp said.

The case was successfully prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section and the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

