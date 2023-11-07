Virginia man arrested for violent armed robbery, multiple firearm offenses

A Roanoke County man was arrested on a federal indictment charging him with his involvement in a violent Hobbs Act robbery and a number of firearm offenses.

Federal agents arrested Damon “Tyler” Mills, 27, on Friday on a federal indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, one count of Hobbs Act robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Mills made his initial court appearance Monday. For the Hobbs Act charge, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

According to the indictment, in December 2018, Mills and another individual robbed two individuals of a firearm, marijuana and money, and brandished a firearm in doing so.

Approximately two months later, on Feb. 24, 2019, Mills is alleged to have been involved in another incident, whereby he discharged a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Mills is charged with possessing marijuana on that same date with the intent to distribute the marijuana.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Roanoke County Police Department investigated the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.