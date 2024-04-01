Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Lottery: Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $1 billion
US & World

Virginia Lottery: Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $1 billion

Crystal Graham
Published date:
powerball lottery tickets
(© The Toidi – stock.adobe.com)

The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball lottery drawing has increased to an estimated $1 billion after strong ticket sales, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The jackpot was originally estimated at $975 million after there was no jackpot winner on Saturday night.

This is the largest jackpot in 2024.

Tonight’s drawing will be the 39th in the jackpot run.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball drawings held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County, facing flood of FOIA requests, throwing more money at the problem
2 19-year-old Rockingham County woman shot, found injured on Harrisonburg sidewalk
3 This 2024 NC State run is not at all like 1983: And it’s not even close
4 It’s no joke: Monday night’s Powerball lottery jackpot nears $1 billion
5 Waynesboro man, woman stabbed multiple times at Bridge Avenue home Friday

Latest News

jon scheyer
Sports

Duke: Where 27 wins, an Elite Eight, gets people questioning the job you’re doing

Chris Graham
driver pulled over by police
Public Safety, Virginia

Traveling I-64 on Wednesday or Thursday? Virginia State Police will be out in full force

Crystal Graham

The Virginia State Police will be conducting traffic enforcement on 300 miles of Interstate 64 in Virginia on April 3 and 4.

arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Public Safety, Virginia

Officer in training attempts to smuggle cell phone into Virginia state prison

Crystal Graham

An officer in training has been arrested after she was caught attempting to smuggle a cell phone and charger into the Sussex I State Prison in Sussex County.

court law
Local, Public Safety

Federal judge orders Nexus Services to pay $811M in consumer fraud case

Chris Graham
cyber security awareness month
Health, Politics, US & World

‘Only a matter of time’: Legislation would assist health care providers in incidents of cyber attacks

Rebecca Barnabi
Schools, Sports, Virginia

‘Agile and essential’: Major League Soccer exec, UMW alum to speak at 2024 graduation ceremony

Rebecca Barnabi
poison ivy
Climate, Virginia

Could AI help save harmless native plants with three leaves? Maybe, but it’s complicated

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status