Virginia Lottery: Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $1 billion

The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball lottery drawing has increased to an estimated $1 billion after strong ticket sales, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The jackpot was originally estimated at $975 million after there was no jackpot winner on Saturday night.

This is the largest jackpot in 2024.

Tonight’s drawing will be the 39th in the jackpot run.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball drawings held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.