Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia lawmaker introduces legislation to increase Medicaid cost-of-living for seniors, disabled
Economy, Politics, US & World

Virginia lawmaker introduces legislation to increase Medicaid cost-of-living for seniors, disabled

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
senior man in wheelchair
(© luckybusiness – stock.adobe.com)

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton of Virginia introduced the Personal Needs Allowance (PNA) Modernization Act to increase benefits for Medicaid beneficiaries in nursing home facilities.

The bill would double the federal floor of the Personal Needs Allowance from $30 per individual and $60 per couple to $60 per individual and $120 per couple, and index the amount to inflation going forward.

Congress has not raised the PNA federal floor since 1988.

“Across the country, seniors on Medicaid living in nursing homes are being forced to go without basic necessities and comforts because of a long-overdue failure to raise the Personal Needs Allowance,” Wexton said. “I’ve heard firsthand from Virginia seniors who feel stuck and ashamed at having to ask their families for money just to buy everyday items like clothes, preferred toiletries, and birthday cards for their grandkids. I’m taking action with this legislation to double the current federal floor of the PNA and give these seniors the dignity and financial freedom they deserve.”

The Personal Needs Allowance (PNA) is the monthly sum of money that nursing home residents on Medicaid may retain to pay for personal expenses, including everything from clothes to preferred personal care products, to cards or a cell phone bill to keep in touch with their loved ones. Wexton has heard firsthand from nursing home residents about the extreme budget constraints residents face because of this and the difficult choices they are forced to make that sacrifice their comfort and dignity.

The federal PNA of $30 per month puts residents of nursing homes into a subsistence-level lifestyle, according to Eric Carlson, Director of Long-Term Services and Supports Advocacy at Justice in Aging.

“An increase and a link to future cost of living increases is long overdue, and Justice in Aging thanks Congresswoman Wexton for introducing this important legislation to improve residents’ quality of life,” Carlson said.

“The Medicare Rights Center is pleased to endorse the Personal Needs Allowance Modernization Act. This commonsense bill would raise the federal floor of the PNA for the first time since 1988 and index it to inflation — ensuring it better reflects current and future economic realities and more effectively helps low-income older adults and people with disabilities live with dignity, choice, and financial security,” Fred Riccardi, President of the Medicare Rights Center, said.

After adjusting for inflation in 2024, the current rate of $30 for an individual would be just a mere $11.30 in 1988 dollars, a drop of greater than 60 percent overall in purchasing power.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 ‘The choice is TikTok’s’: U.S. House passes legislation to ban app if ByteDance refuses to sell
2 American lawmakers, authorities respond to House passage of legislation to ban TikTok
3 Chesapeake-based Dollar Tree announces plans to close 1,000 Family Dollar stores
4 FSU knocks Virginia Tech out of ACC Tournament, off NCAA bubble, with 86-76 win
5 Tony Bennett talks lineup, rotation: ‘Everyone needs to be ready’

Latest News

United States Postal Service
Politics, Virginia

Virginia lawmakers push USPS again on mail disruptions, delays from Richmond processing center

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia tech mike young acc tournament
Basketball, Sports

FSU knocks Virginia Tech out of ACC Tournament, off NCAA bubble, with 86-76 win

Chris Graham

Virginia Tech had played its way back to the far, far fringe of the NCAA Tournament bubble in the last week and a half. With Wednesday’s ACC Tournament second-round loss to Florida State, it’s now NIT-or-bust for the Hokies.

Politics, US & World

American lawmakers, authorities respond to House passage of legislation to ban TikTok

Rebecca Barnabi

House passage this morning of legislation to ban TikTok in the United States is drawing approval and disapproval. 

Tremain Hatch VVA Grower of year
Virginia

Virginia Vineyards Association honors Hatch as its Grower of the Year

Crystal Graham
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Cops & Courts, Local

Charlottesville Police arrest juvenile in shooting investigation; two additional suspects named

Crystal Graham
shopping for makeup products
Economy, US & World

Chesapeake-based Dollar Tree announces plans to close 1,000 Family Dollar stores

Crystal Graham
tiktok
Politics, US & World

‘The choice is TikTok’s’: U.S. House passes legislation to ban app if ByteDance refuses to sell

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status