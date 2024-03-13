Virginia lawmaker introduces legislation to increase Medicaid cost-of-living for seniors, disabled

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton of Virginia introduced the Personal Needs Allowance (PNA) Modernization Act to increase benefits for Medicaid beneficiaries in nursing home facilities.

The bill would double the federal floor of the Personal Needs Allowance from $30 per individual and $60 per couple to $60 per individual and $120 per couple, and index the amount to inflation going forward.

Congress has not raised the PNA federal floor since 1988.

“Across the country, seniors on Medicaid living in nursing homes are being forced to go without basic necessities and comforts because of a long-overdue failure to raise the Personal Needs Allowance,” Wexton said. “I’ve heard firsthand from Virginia seniors who feel stuck and ashamed at having to ask their families for money just to buy everyday items like clothes, preferred toiletries, and birthday cards for their grandkids. I’m taking action with this legislation to double the current federal floor of the PNA and give these seniors the dignity and financial freedom they deserve.”

The Personal Needs Allowance (PNA) is the monthly sum of money that nursing home residents on Medicaid may retain to pay for personal expenses, including everything from clothes to preferred personal care products, to cards or a cell phone bill to keep in touch with their loved ones. Wexton has heard firsthand from nursing home residents about the extreme budget constraints residents face because of this and the difficult choices they are forced to make that sacrifice their comfort and dignity.

The federal PNA of $30 per month puts residents of nursing homes into a subsistence-level lifestyle, according to Eric Carlson, Director of Long-Term Services and Supports Advocacy at Justice in Aging.

“An increase and a link to future cost of living increases is long overdue, and Justice in Aging thanks Congresswoman Wexton for introducing this important legislation to improve residents’ quality of life,” Carlson said.

“The Medicare Rights Center is pleased to endorse the Personal Needs Allowance Modernization Act. This commonsense bill would raise the federal floor of the PNA for the first time since 1988 and index it to inflation — ensuring it better reflects current and future economic realities and more effectively helps low-income older adults and people with disabilities live with dignity, choice, and financial security,” Fred Riccardi, President of the Medicare Rights Center, said.

After adjusting for inflation in 2024, the current rate of $30 for an individual would be just a mere $11.30 in 1988 dollars, a drop of greater than 60 percent overall in purchasing power.