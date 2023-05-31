Countries
Sports

UVA’s Blake Buchanan invited to USA U19 Men’s National Team Training Camp

Chris Graham
Published date:
blake buchanan
Photo: Twitter

Incoming Virginia freshman Blake Buchanan is among 35 players invited by USA Basketball to the 2023 USA U19 Men’s National Team Training Camp that begins June 11.

The  12-member team to be announced before departing for the 2023 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup, scheduled for June 24-July 2 in Debrecen, Hungary.

The training-camp invitees were selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee.

“We are excited about the pool of players that will compete to represent the United States at the FIBA Men’s U19 World Cup,” USA Basketball Men’s National Team director Sean Ford said. “We have a great mix of players with previous USA Basketball experience and newcomers, and together will field a great team for the competition in Hungary.”

The training camp will be led by new Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry, Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger , UNLV coach Kevin Kruger, and Georgia State coach Jonas Hayes.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

