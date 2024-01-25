Virginia District 4 program accepts nominations for Women of Excellence Program

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan launched her inaugural Women of Excellence Program on Monday to recognize women in Virginia’s District 4 who make meaningful contributions to their communities and improve the lives of others.

“I grew up in a family of incredible women who had a profound impact on my life and made me who I am today,” McClellan said. “Ahead of Women’s History Month, I am excited to launch my first-ever Women of Excellence Program to honor the inspiring and selfless work of women in our congressional district. This program is an excellent opportunity to celebrate the important role they play in our communities, Commonwealth, and country. I will continue fighting to uplift women, protect their rights, and empower future generations of women and girls.”

Eligible nominees must reside in Virginia’s District 4. The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, March 1, 2024. More information is available on McClellan’s website.