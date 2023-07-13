Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvirginia democrats condemn gop move to block funding for new fbi headquarters
Politics, U.S. News

Virginia Democrats condemn GOP move to block funding for new FBI headquarters

Chris Graham
Published date:
FBI
(© piter2121 – stock.adobe.com)

The U.S. House Appropriations Committee, at the behest of MAGA Republicans, voted Thursday to advance legislation that strips funding for a new FBI headquarters building, continuing the recent run of anti-law enforcement zeal on the part of those on that side of the aisle.

The move comes after Jim Jordan, the Ohio Republican who this week made a show of being tough on Trump-appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray, floated the idea of examining options for moving the FBI headquarters out of the National Capital Region, suggesting as a possibility building onto existing FBI infrastructure in place in Huntsville, Ala.

The Virginia congressional delegation has made a case for the final selection of a site in Springfield to be home to the new headquarters, but without funding for the relocation process in this year’s appropriations legislation, the future of the effort remains to be determined.

Three Virginia Democrats – Jennifer Wexton, Don Beyer and Gerry Connolly – issued a statement on Thursday condemning the odd Republican push.

The statement:

“The Virginia delegation has repeatedly opposed and condemned interference in the independent, agency-run effort to build a new FBI headquarters.

“We are finally near the end of a decade-long procurement process that will get the men and women of our nation’s premier law enforcement agency out of the crumbling Hoover Building. Now is not the time to play petty politics. Yet MAGA Republicans, led by Jim Jordan, are weaponizing the federal government to push an extremely partisan and unpopular agenda to ‘Defund the FBI.’

“Despite the extreme right’s total control of Speaker McCarthy and the House agenda, we are determined to continue fighting to deliver the resources the FBI needs to complete its headquarters relocation process. This includes defending the project from all political interference.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County leaders censure supervisor, citing recordings: But is something else going on?
2 Jay Woolfolk stepping away from football: Impact on UVA football QB room
3 Powerball jumps to $875M for Saturday drawing; third largest jackpot in game’s history
4 U.S. Marshals join Virginia State Police, local sheriffs in hunt for Page County homicide suspect
5 O’Connor sees Buster Posey as a comp for Kyle Teel: The road ahead for the Red Sox draft pick

Latest News

Columns, Virginia

Adventure and exploration: My fascination with Titanic will go on

Rebecca Barnabi
jay woolfolk qb
Sports

Podcast: Jay Woolfolk leaves UVA football, leaving Tony Elliott in a bind

Jerry Ratcliffe

The big news today in UVA Athletics involves Jay Woolfolk, the baseball closer and two-year backup quarterback, now former backup quarterback.

us china
Politics, U.S. News

China denies allegations of hacking Microsoft, breaching unclassified government emails

Rebecca Barnabi

The good news is that U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had already planned a trip to Beijing, but China gained insights on his visit.

username password graphic
Business, Virginia

Cloud computing, cybersecurity company to establish HQ in Loudoun County, bring 53 new jobs to NOVA

Crystal Graham
jason miyares
Politics, U.S. News

Miyares signs onto doomed Republican AG effort to question BlackRock over ESG

Chris Graham
abigail spanberger
Politics, U.S. News

Spanberger on Tuberville military fight: ‘Absolutely unthinkable and irresponsible’

Chris Graham
gas
Business, U.S. News

Gas prices, fueled by higher oil prices, on the rise despite drop in consumer demand

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy