Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Virginia beehive distribution program application period open Aug. 28 through Sept. 12
Environment, Virginia

Virginia beehive distribution program application period open Aug. 28 through Sept. 12

Crystal Graham
Published date:
beekeeping
Photo submitted by Virginia Tech

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2023 beehive distribution program from Aug, 28 through Sept. 12.

The program provides free equipment for assembling new beehives to Virginia residents.

Qualified applicants are selected at random from qualifying applications received during the application period.

“In Virginia, honeybees are essential pollinators for the fruits and vegetables consumed by people and wildlife,” said Keith Tignor, State Apiarist. “The beehive distribution program helps counteract dramatic honeybee losses in the state over the past several decades by assisting individuals in establishing new hives.”

Beehive regulations

  • Individuals who are Virginia residents, and 18 years of age or older at the time an application is submitted, are eligible to receive beehive units.
  • Entities such as businesses, non-profit organizations and government agencies are not eligible to receive beehive units.
  • Multiple individuals with the same mailing and/or physical address (household) may apply to the program; however, distribution of beehive units will be limited to no more than three beehive units per household in the same fiscal year, July 1 to June 30.
  • Recipients of beehive units must assemble the equipment and occupy it with a colony of honey bees within one year of receiving the equipment.
  • VDACS does not provide honey bees or equipment for managing the hives, such as personal safety equipment or honey processing equipment.

To learn more about the Beehive Distribution Program or to submit an application, visit the Beehive Distribution Program website.

For more information, contact the VDACS Office of Plant Industry Services at (804) 786-3515 or [email protected].

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Nobody is leaving, or joining, the ACC: Where does the conference go from here?
2 Update: Augusta County trying to work around mass volunteer fire, EMT resignation
3 Neighbor questions impact of proposed brewery at old Coca-Cola plant in Staunton
4 New COVID-19 variant surpasses others in U.S., but is not a concern
5 Bike-A-Thon honors Staunton’s first Black councilwoman, raises scholarship funds

Latest News

police
Police, Virginia

Richmond woman arrested after North Lombardy Street shooting Thursday

Crystal Graham
youth adult interview job training
Economy, Virginia

$2.3 million in grants awarded to remove barriers to meaningful employment for youth

Crystal Graham

Nearly $2.3 million in workforce development opportunity grants were awarded for 22 projects throughout Virginia.

road
Virginia

Expect traffic delays on Route 29 near Lynchburg Regional Airport on Friday, Saturday

Chris Graham

The bridge project over the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks on Route 29 near the Lynchburg Regional Airport is in its final stretch.

child playing in rain puddle with umbrella and boots
Environment, Virginia

Dry August will be followed by rainy September in Virginia, says expert

Crystal Graham
andrew rohde
Sports

Chance to play for Tony Bennett drew sharpshooter Andrew Rohde to UVA

Scott Ratcliffe
police
Police, Virginia

Norfolk man convicted of felony hit and run in fatal crash in 2022

Crystal Graham
senior citizen smelling flowers in garden
Environment, Health, Virginia

Watch out for ticks: Exposure to tick bites in Virginia heating up as weather gets warmer

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy