VDOT: Temps likely to dip into single digits, black ice possible

Most roads are in minor condition throughout Staunton and surrounding areas, but with temperatures dropping into single digits Tuesday night, hazardous glazing conditions and black ice are possible.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that most crews will work overnight to treat roadways that may experience a refreeze.

VDOT suggests drivers delay travel into later in the day on Wednesday as temperatures rise.

If you decide to travel, drivers are warned to be especially cautious of bridges, overpasses, ramps and intersections which are the first to freeze over.

Be careful on sidewalks, stairs and pavement as those areas may have icy spots.

The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

For more information, visit 511virginia.org, call 511 or check the 511 Virginia mobile app for up-to-date information on road and traffic conditions.