Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home VDOT: Temps likely to dip into single digits, black ice possible
Climate, Local

VDOT: Temps likely to dip into single digits, black ice possible

Crystal Graham
Published date:
snow on roads in winter
(© Irina Mikhailichenko – stock.adobe.com)

Most roads are in minor condition throughout Staunton and surrounding areas, but with temperatures dropping into single digits Tuesday night, hazardous glazing conditions and black ice are possible.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that most crews will work overnight to treat roadways that may experience a refreeze.

VDOT suggests drivers delay travel into later in the day on Wednesday as temperatures rise.

If you decide to travel, drivers are warned to be especially cautious of bridges, overpasses, ramps and intersections which are the first to freeze over.

Be careful on sidewalks, stairs and pavement as those areas may have icy spots.

The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

For more information, visit 511virginia.org, call 511 or check the 511 Virginia mobile app for up-to-date information on road and traffic conditions.

 

 

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Winter weather advisory: Snow, ice, sub-freezing temperatures, high winds expected throughout Virginia
2 Bitter cold temperatures ahead to complicate life for unhoused individuals in the Valley
3 Augusta County bungles another FOIA response in surprise Morelli resignation
4 It’s time to push the panic button: Not just on this season, but on the future of Virginia Basketball
5 Tweet from NIL booster exposes the seamy underbelly of UVA Basketball recruiting

Latest News

Fentanyl
Politics, U.S. & World

Senate legislation introduced to bolster security, detect illicit drugs at Southwest U.S. border

Rebecca Barnabi
Commonwealth Clash
Basketball, Sports

Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Virginia Tech

Chris Graham

Virginia (11-5, 2-3 ACC) and Virginia Tech (10-6, 2-3 ACC) would, right now, be the 8-9 game opening the action on the second day of the 2024 ACC Tournament.

roanoke
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Roanoke man served arrest, search warrant for June incident, firing into vehicle

Crystal Graham

A 19-year-old man was taken into custody related to a June incident where he allegedly fired a weapon into a vehicle traveling on Interstate 581 in Roanoke.

charlottesville virginia map
Local

Charlottesville names Eden Ratliff to city post; will oversee strategic plan

Crystal Graham
Health, Virginia

UVA professor honored for FDA-approved invention for women with cervical cancer

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Wildlife Center of Virginia set to celebrate black bear cub birthdays

Rebecca Barnabi
harrisonburg police academy
Cops & Courts, Local

Harrisonburg Police Department offers Community Police Academy starting March 12

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status