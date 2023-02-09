VDOT public hearing will gather input on Route 11 pedestrian project in Lexington

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, March 15 regarding pedestrian access improvements to North Main (Route 11) in Lexington.

The meeting will be held at the Virginia Horse Center, 487 Maury River Road, Lexington, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Residents are welcome to come during meeting hours, and discuss the project one-on-one with VDOT officials and designers. Written comments will be accepted at the meetings and 10 days after the meeting to Mr. Tim Gregory, P.E., Project Manager. Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029. Oral comments will be recorded at the meeting by a court reporter.

The project will improve the pedestrian and bicycle accommodations from the intersection of Massie Street to the intersection with Hook Lane, the city’s northern gateway that passes through the campus of VMI. The sidewalk on the southeast side of Route 11 will be widened by five feet to comply wit the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). On-street parking will be removed to make space for 4-foot-wide bicycle lanes in both directions.

An average of 8,300 vehicles traveled on North Main Street each day in 2022. By 2044, 11,000 vehicles are expected per day. The project is estimated to cost nearly $3.7 million, and is funded by Virginia’s SMART SCALE program which prioritizes transportation investments.