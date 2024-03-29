Countries
Climate, Virginia

VDOT: Drivers should use extra caution if travelling during the partial solar eclipse

Crystal Graham
Published date:
family watching eclipse
(© kdshutterman – stock.adobe.com)

Reduced visibility is possible for drivers on highways during the partial solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road during this celestial event.

VDOT says drivers should not pull over or park on shoulders or ramps of highways to view or photograph the eclipse. VDOT suggests finding a safe location to view the eclipse.

Drivers are encouraged to turn on their headlights.

VDOT says that drivers should not wear eclipse sunglasses while driving.

Expect congestion along the highways as the sky darkens and even after the eclipse as travelers return to the road.

