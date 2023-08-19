Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
VDH: Harmful Algae Bloom found in additional section of Lake Anna
Environment, Virginia

VDH: Harmful Algae Bloom found in additional section of Lake Anna

Crystal Graham
Published date:
algae bloom in lake
(© Alexey Stiop – stock.adobe.com)

The Upper and Middle sections of North Anna Branch of Lake Anna in Louisa County are experiencing harmful algae blooms, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The public should avoid contact with this specific area of the lake until algae concentrations return to acceptable levels.

Some harmful algae, called cyanobacteria, can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

The area to avoid can be seen on a harmful algal bloom map.

The section of the lake currently under a swimming advisory due to unsafe levels of cyanobacteria:

  • Upper North Anna Branch (advisory issued 8/4/23) – From the upper inundated waters of the North Anna arm of the lake downstream to the Route 522 Bridge.
  • Middle North Anna Branch (issued 8/18/23) – From the Route 522 Bridge, to include Route 719 (Holladay Bridge), to Lumsden Flats at Rose Valley Drive

To lift advisories, there must be two acceptable samples collected at least 10 days apart. The next sampling date is planned for the week of September 19 (weather permitting).

The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force, which includes the VDH, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, and the Old Dominion University Phytoplankton Laboratory, will continue to monitor water quality in the lake.

In general, advisories will be lifted following two consecutive test results with acceptable levels for algal cell counts and/or toxin concentration.

For more information visit www.SwimHealthyVA.com.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Antifa member gets nine years for planting bomb at Virginia battlefield
2 Three dead in early-morning crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County
3 Update: Owner of No Limit Towing surrenders to Richmond Police to face theft charges
4 Augusta County sheriff: Former K9 officer’s carport ‘will remain where it is’
5 Glenn Youngkin, who isn’t running for president, tries to take credit for jobs numbers

Latest News

interstate 95
Police, Virginia

Three dead in early-morning crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County

Chris Graham
sudan
Politics, U.S.

Biden administration extends Temporary Protected Status for Sudan through 2025

Chris Graham

The Department of Homeland Security on Friday said it is extending its Temporary Protected Status declaration for Sudan through 2025.

Op/Eds, Politics

Letter: Donald Trump is not above the law, in Georgia or anywhere else

Chris Graham

By now, we’ve all heard the news that Donald Trump was indicted for a fourth time, this time on racketeering charges in Georgia for the criminal conspiracy he led to overturn the 2020 election.

police
Police, Virginia

Antifa member gets nine years for planting bomb at Virginia battlefield

Crystal Graham
Charlottesville Financial Opportunity Center + Housing Hub
Local, Politics

Charlottesville housing, financial services project included in Senate budget bills

Chris Graham
tow truck recovery
Police, Virginia

Update: Owner of No Limit Towing surrenders to Richmond Police to face theft charges

Crystal Graham
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Four Richmond pitchers combine to hurl 4-0 shutout of Harrisburg

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy