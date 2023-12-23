Countries
Home VCU puts five in double figures, dispatches Maryland Eastern Shore, 75-51
Basketball, Sports

VCU puts five in double figures, dispatches Maryland Eastern Shore, 75-51

Chris Graham
Published date:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

Max Shulga led five VCU players in double figures with 14 points, and the Rams led wire-to-wire in a 75-51 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Friday.

The contest also marked the return of VCU senior forward Sean Bairstow, who provided 11 points and four rebounds in his first contest as a Ram.

Shulga connected of 4-of-5 attempts from the field, including both of his three-point attempts, and converted 4-of-4 at the free throw line.

Joe Bamisile poured in 13 points off the bench for the Rams (7-5).

Tyler Mack led the Owls (2-8) with 12 points.

VCU held UMES to 33 percent (19-of-57) shooting in the game, including 25 percent (5-of-20) from beyond the 3-point line.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

