VCU puts five in double figures, dispatches Maryland Eastern Shore, 75-51

Max Shulga led five VCU players in double figures with 14 points, and the Rams led wire-to-wire in a 75-51 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Friday.

The contest also marked the return of VCU senior forward Sean Bairstow, who provided 11 points and four rebounds in his first contest as a Ram.

Shulga connected of 4-of-5 attempts from the field, including both of his three-point attempts, and converted 4-of-4 at the free throw line.

Joe Bamisile poured in 13 points off the bench for the Rams (7-5).

Tyler Mack led the Owls (2-8) with 12 points.

VCU held UMES to 33 percent (19-of-57) shooting in the game, including 25 percent (5-of-20) from beyond the 3-point line.