VCU overcomes sluggish first half, rallies past Saint Joseph’s, 73-69

VCU shot 72 percent in the second half to rally from a 27-21 halftime deficit on its way to a 73-69 win over Saint Joseph’s on Sunday at the Siegel Center.

Joe Bamisile scored 16 points, all in the second half, and had seven rebounds on 6-of-12 shooting for the Black and Gold (18-9, 10-4 A-10).

Tobi Lawal also had 16 points for VCU.

Erik Reynolds, who hit six second-half three-pointers, and Xzayvier Brown led Saint Joseph’s (17-11, 7-8 A-10) with 21 points each.

VCU opened the second half on a 11-0 run over the first three minutes to lead 32-27, capped off by a Max Shulga dunk on a fast break. The Rams continued their charge in the second, leading by as many as 10 with 3:29 remaining.

The Hawks cut the VCU lead to two points on two occasions in the second, only to see the Rams respond with a Bamisile three and then Lawal dunk.

On the Rams’ penultimate possession, Bamisile hit a 10-foot fadeaway jumper as the shot clock expired to give VCU a 71-66 lead with 15 seconds on the clock.