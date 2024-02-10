Countries
Home VCU goes scoreless for final six minutes, still holds on for 49-47 upset of #18 Dayton
VCU goes scoreless for final six minutes, still holds on for 49-47 upset of #18 Dayton

Chris Graham
Published date:
vcu
(© OJUP – Shutterstock)

#18 Dayton ran into a buzzsaw at the Siegel Center on Friday night, shooting just 36 percent in a 49-47 loss to VCU.

The Rams (16-8, 8-3 A-10) won despite going scoreless for the final six minutes, getting their last points on a Tobi Lawal putback that gave them a 49-42 lead.

VCU held Dayton (19-4, 9-2 A-10) to 1-of-5 shooting and forced three turnovers down the stretch to hold on for the victory.

Dayton had one final look with 10.9 seconds remaining, but DaRon Holmes missed a contested driving layup in the final seconds, and VCU secured the win.

Redshirt sophomore Jason Nelson led VCU with 11 points off the bench.

Senior guard Zeb Jackson scored nine points and added six rebounds and graduate transfer Sean Bairstow added six points and eight rebounds for the Black and Gold.

Nate Santos led all Dayton scorers with 19 points.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

