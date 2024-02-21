Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home VCU gets off to frigid start, fails to get back in game in 74-52 loss at UMass
Basketball, Sports

VCU gets off to frigid start, fails to get back in game in 74-52 loss at UMass

Chris Graham
Published date:
vcu
(© OJUP – Shutterstock)

VCU got behind big early, and UMass rode the hot start to a 74-52 win over the Rams on Tuesday at the Mullins Center.

Senior guard Joe Bamisile led VCU with 13 points off the bench, and senior guard Max Shulga added 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the 3-point line for VCU (17-9, 9-4 A-10).

Graduate wing Sean Bairstow chipped in eight rebounds and six assists.

Josh Cohen led all scorers with 20 points for UMass (17-9, 8-6 A-10). Matt Cross turned in an 18-point, 12-rebound effort for the Minutemen.

VCU started cold and was unable to recover. The Rams missed their first 14 field goal attempts as UMass built a 17-2 lead to open the contest and took a 38-26 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

Bairstow found junior forward Roosevelt Wheeler for a dunk off a pick-and-roll to trim UMass’ lead to 48-38 with 14:00 remaining. But the Minutemen promptly responded with a 7-0 burst, punctuated by a Jayden Ndjigue 3-pointer at the 12:01 mark.

The Rams never seriously threatened again.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia Republicans under fire for racist tweet targeting House Speaker Don Scott
2 Waynesboro students create ‘dynamic and inclusive space’ in new Black Student Union
3 Waynesboro Schools work to meet needs of students, including mental health
4 Youngkin, Trump trying to force MAGA agenda on contraceptives, abortion on Virginia
5 Listless Virginia pantsed by Virginia Tech in front of national TV audience

Latest News

virginia tech
Police, Virginia

Montgomery County authorities update search for missing Virginia Tech student

Chris Graham
Local, Politics

‘Not another bomb’: Harrisonburg-area Mennonites call for a ceasefire in Gaza

Crystal Graham

Nearly 200 Mennonites gathered at Harrisonburg City Hall today to call on public leaders at all levels to support the call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

prescription drugs
Health, US & World

Coalition of AGs wants congressional action to reform pharmacy benefit managers

Rebecca Barnabi

A bipartisan coalition of 39 attorneys general is encouraging Congress to take decisive action to reform the way PBMs conduct business. 

Environment, US & World

Lawmakers push EPA to swiftly finalize proposed standard for PFAS in drinking water

Rebecca Barnabi
school classroom
Local, Schools

Virginia fourth-grader allegedly on ‘kill list’; parent outraged at school’s response

Crystal Graham
chris graham acc hoops
Basketball, Sports

Podcast: Trying to figure out what happened down in Blacksburg

Chris Graham
volunteer group
Arts & Culture, US & World

AmeriCorps partnership to develop activities for modernization of volunteer service

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status