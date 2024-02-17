Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home VCU gets 27 from Joe Bamisile, 26 from Max Shulga, in 95-85 win at Saint Louis
Basketball, Sports

VCU gets 27 from Joe Bamisile, 26 from Max Shulga, in 95-85 win at Saint Louis

Chris Graham
Published date:
vcu
(© Postmodern Studio – stock.adobe.com)

Joe Bamisile poured in 27 points and Max Shulga buried a pair of clutch three-pointers down the stretch as VCU defeated Saint Louis, 95-85, Friday night at Chaifetz Arena.

Bamisile knocked down 7-of-13 attempts from the field, including 5-of-9 from the three-point arc.

Shulga scored 26 points, 16 of them in the second half. He connected on 4-of-8 from beyond the arc and converted 10-of-11 from the free throw line. Shulga added six rebounds and three assists.

Sean Bairstow chipped in 14 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Rams (17-8, 9-3 A-10).

Sincere Parker led all scorers with 30 points for the Billikens (9-16, 2-10 A-10).

Saint Louis pieced together a number of second-half rallies. The Billikens pulled within 85-80 with 2:50 remaining, but Shulga canned a step-back three-pointer from the wing with 2:14 left to give VCU an eight-point margin. On the Rams’ ensuing possession, Shulga connected again from deep to supply the Rams with a 91-82 advantage with less than a minute to play.

Shulga added four free throws in the waning moments to cement the VCU victory.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 What are they hiding? Augusta County 6 blocks move to kill costly court appeal
2 Advocates disappointed in ‘light’ sentences in recent animal cruelty cases
3 Justice served in Virginia? Puppy starves to death; felony plea deal only 30 days in jail
4 Brace yourself, Virginia: Snow on the way Friday; second storm possible next week
5 Tony Bennett, in Pitt postgame presser slip, suggests his team might have ‘quit’

Latest News

uva reece beekman ryan dunn
Basketball, Sports

Live Coverage: #21 Virginia hosts Wake Forest in ACC Hoops matinee

Chris Graham
road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for the week of Feb. 19-23

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its scheudule for highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

capitol insurrection
Police, Politics, US & World

U.S. Capitol Police launching body cam pilot program: Wait, they didn’t already have them?

Chris Graham

Body cams for police has been a big issue in Augusta County for … too long. I was today years old when I learned that police at the U.S. Capitol don’t have body cams.

joe biden donald trump
Economy, Op-Eds, Politics

Andrew Moss: Unions as a pillar of democracy in 2024

Contributors
baseball
Baseball, Sports

#14 Virginia opens 2024 season with come-from-behind 10-8 win over Hofstra

Chris Graham
black bear cub
Arts & Culture, Local

‘Incredibly vulnerable’: Three orphaned bear cubs under care of Wildlife Center of Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
russia
Op-Eds, Politics

Winslow Myers: Putin beyond delusion

Contributors

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status