VCU gets 24 from Bamisile, 20 from Shulga, in 88-67 win over Rhode Island
Basketball, Sports

VCU gets 24 from Bamisile, 20 from Shulga, in 88-67 win over Rhode Island

Chris Graham
Published date:
vcu
(© OJUP – Shutterstock)

VCU senior Max Shulga topped the 1,000-point mark for his college career with 20 points in the Rams’ 88-67 win over Rhode Island on Wednesday in the Siegel Center.

Shulga was 6-of-9 from the field on the night, including a stepback three at the 2:34 mark of the first half that pushed him over 1,000 points for his college career.

Senior guard Joe Bamisile led all scorers with 24 points for VCU (19-9, 11-4 A-10) – his fifth 20-point game of the season.

Bamisile knocked down 5-of-9 attempts from beyond the arc and hauled in four rebounds and had a pair of steals.

Grad wing Sean Bairstow converted 7-of-11 attempts from the field on the way to a 16-point night for the Black and Gold.

Senior guard Zeb Jackson turned in a nice all-around effort with 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

David Green led Rhode Island (11-17, 5-10 A-10) with 16 points.

Bamisile scored seven points in a two-minute stretch midway through the first half as VCU built a 21-5 lead with 11:05 remaining in the period. The lead would swell to as many as 21, at 38-17 with 2:34 left, following back-to-back treys from Shulga and Bamisile.

Rhode Island shot just 28 percent (7-of-25) in the first half, including 2-of-12 from three, as the Black and Gold took a 42-21 lead into the locker room at the break.

VCU never looked back and led by as many as 29 in the second half.

